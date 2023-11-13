The Game Awards Reveals 2023 Nominees
The Game Awards nominees are set, and we'll know the winners on December 7.
2023 was one of the better years in recent memory for video games. Regardless of your console of choice, players have more options than usual for high-quality games to dive into, and The Game Awards will be honoring the best of the best when it holds its annual show next month. Of course, you'll have to wait until December 7 to learn the winners, but today The Game Awards revealed the nominees for its 30+awards. With so many games to choose from, it's no surprise that a wide range makes up the initial list. That said, games like Alan Wake 2, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Baldur's Gate 3, among others, were able to snag multiple nominations, showing that even in a stacked year, a few games stand out.
The nominees for Game of the Year will get the bulk of the discussion around the digital watercooler, but The Game Awards has all kinds of categories to give every genre its due. Plus, fans will get to make their voices heard by voting on the awards ahead of the show. With a few weeks to go, you still have some time to hop into some of the nominees and give them a look if you want to make sure you've gotten at least one eye on all of 2023's biggest games.
Below, you'll find a list of some of the biggest categories and their nominees for The Game Awards 2023. The full list can be found on the official site.
The Game Awards Game of the Year 2023 Nominees
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
- Resident Evil 4
Best Ongoing
- Fortnite
- Apex Legends
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Genshin Impact
Best Indie
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Cocoon
- Sea of Stars
- Viewfinder
Best Mobile Game
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Monster Hunter Now
- Terra Nil
Best Action Game
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
- Dead Island 2
- Ghostrunner 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Remnant 2
Best Action/Adventure
- Resident Evil 4
- Alan Wake 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best RPG
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Lies of P
- Sea of Stars
- Starfield
Best Fighting Game
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Street Fighter 6
- God of Rock
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Pocket Bravery
Best Family Game
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Disney Illusion Island
- Party Animals
- Pikmin 4
- Sonic Superstars
Best Sim/Strategy
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
- Cities: Skylines 2
- Company of Heroes 3
- Pikmin 4
Best Sports/Racing
- Forza Motorsport
- EA Sports FC 24
- F1 23
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
- The Crew Motorfest
Best Multiplayer
- Diablo 4
- Street Fighter 6
- Party Animal
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Best Debut Indie
- Dredge
- Cocoon
- Pizza Tower
- Venba
- Viewfinder
Most Anticipated Game
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Hades 2
- Tekken 8
Best Performance
- Ben Starr, Clive in Final Fantasy XVI
- Yuri Lowenthal – Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Cameron Monaghan – Cal Kestis in Star Wars: Jedi Survivor
- Idris Elba – Reed in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Melanie Liburd – Saga Anderson in Alan Wake 2
- Neil Newbon – Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3