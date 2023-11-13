The Game Awards Reveals 2023 Nominees

2023 was one of the better years in recent memory for video games. Regardless of your console of choice, players have more options than usual for high-quality games to dive into, and The Game Awards will be honoring the best of the best when it holds its annual show next month. Of course, you'll have to wait until December 7 to learn the winners, but today The Game Awards revealed the nominees for its 30+awards. With so many games to choose from, it's no surprise that a wide range makes up the initial list. That said, games like Alan Wake 2, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Baldur's Gate 3, among others, were able to snag multiple nominations, showing that even in a stacked year, a few games stand out.

The nominees for Game of the Year will get the bulk of the discussion around the digital watercooler, but The Game Awards has all kinds of categories to give every genre its due. Plus, fans will get to make their voices heard by voting on the awards ahead of the show. With a few weeks to go, you still have some time to hop into some of the nominees and give them a look if you want to make sure you've gotten at least one eye on all of 2023's biggest games.

Below, you'll find a list of some of the biggest categories and their nominees for The Game Awards 2023. The full list can be found on the official site.

The Game Awards Game of the Year 2023 Nominees

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros Wonder

Resident Evil 4

Best Ongoing

Fortnite

Apex Legends

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy XIV

Genshin Impact

Best Indie

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Cocoon

Sea of Stars

Viewfinder

Best Mobile Game

Honkai: Star Rail

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Best Action Game

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Dead Island 2

Ghostrunner 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Remnant 2

Best Action/Adventure

Resident Evil 4

Alan Wake 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best RPG

Baldur's Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

Starfield

Best Fighting Game

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

God of Rock

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Best Family Game

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Disney Illusion Island

Party Animals

Pikmin 4

Sonic Superstars

Best Sim/Strategy

Fire Emblem Engage

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Cities: Skylines 2

Company of Heroes 3

Pikmin 4

Best Sports/Racing

Forza Motorsport

EA Sports FC 24

F1 23

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

The Crew Motorfest

Best Multiplayer

Diablo 4

Street Fighter 6

Party Animal

Baldur's Gate 3

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Debut Indie

Dredge

Cocoon

Pizza Tower

Venba

Viewfinder

Most Anticipated Game

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Star Wars Outlaws

Hades 2

Tekken 8

Best Performance

