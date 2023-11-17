Baldur's Gate 3 Update Fixes Romance Problems and More

Baldur's Gate 3 gets a new hotfix for romance issues, NPC interactions, and more.

Dice rolls and endless quests aside, romance options in Baldur's Gate 3 have stood out as a defining feature for many players looking to bond with different teammates. Romanceable characters are plentiful and varied, though some of them have problems with certain scenes or interactions between the player character and the NPCs. Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios put out another new hotfix this week to address some of those romance problems with promises of even more fixes for that part of the game that'll come in the future.

The fixes for this particular romance-geared hotfix deal with Gale, so if you're not interested in that wizard at all, you probably won't care a bit about them. Thankfully, the same hotfix has more than just Gale fixes in it. Numerous other interactions between characters like Wyll and Minthara have been looked at, and in the future, Larian Studios says it's got something planned for Astarion's romance scenes, too.

"We are aware of an issue with kissing animations for Astarion, and are currently working on a fix," Larian Studios said in the patch notes for Hotfix #11. "We expect this to be released in a future update."

For Baldur's Gate 3 players new or old, you should probably also be aware of the new Deluxe Edition of the game that was announced this week. It provides fans the physical version of Baldur's Gate 3 that many have been pining after ever since the game released earlier in the year, though you'll have to wait until early next year to get your physical game and the extra collectibles.

Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix #11 Patch Notes

You can now use soaps encountered in savegames before Patch 4.

Fixed the game sometimes freezing indefinitely after a reaction to a spell that hits you with multiple projectiles.

Fixed a crash after using a reaction that causes an attack against a dead creature.

Fixed an issue causing you to get stuck in certain dialogues unable to continue.

Fixed a blocker that could occur when trying to Long Rest.

Dominated followers will now follow the party as expected after loading a savegame.

Fixed Gale's romance scene playing in what looks like a black void.

Fixed a Dark Urge flashback accidentally teleporting you to the Lower City.

The Cursed Skulls in Jannath's Estate are now vulnerable to Force and Radiant damage.

Fixed an issue that prevented certain characters from executing their behaviours.

Fixed citizens and refugees in Baldur's Gate sometimes jittering about the place or not using their proper animations.

Fixed some visual artefacts appearing at camp in relation to Dark Urge and Karlach dialogues. This also solved the bloodstain under Alfira suddenly becoming larger after loading a savegame.

Wyll and Minthara should now properly kiss a second time without the need to retrigger the dialogue.

Fixed an issue where a companion's camp night dialogue could be replaced by a different dialogue that couldn't trigger during a previous night.