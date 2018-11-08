Bandai Namco’s ‘Taiko no Tatsujin’ Games: How Do They Fare?

Earlier this month, Bandai Namco followed through on its promise to bring back the Taiko Drum Master series that hasn’t seen the light of day here since the original game came out on PlayStation 2 years ago. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! released for PlayStation 4, while Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n Fun! made its debut on Nintendo Switch.

But there was an interesting catch behind the game’s releases. Rather than offering physical editions with the drum (like Drum Master got years ago), Bandai Namco opted to simply release them digitally, without an option to get the drum controller (unless you import from some place like Newegg or Play-Asia).

It’s a bizarre choice to say the least, as the Taiko games don’t really feel like Taiko games without a taiko drum to play along with. However, the games still offer a decent amount of value with mini-games, challenging difficulty settings and an interesting array of songs.

So how do the games hold up altogether? Let’s take a look at each one…

Drum ‘n Fun! On Nintendo Switch

First up, we have the Nintendo Switch edition of Taiko no Tatsujin, which is probably the most notable of the two. That’s because not only does the company have full cooperation with Nintendo on some content, but there’s also an array of songs that are sure to appeal to listeners.

For instance, “Jump Up Superstar!” from Super Mario Odyssey is included, along with medleys from Kirby games and Splatoon 2, among others. There’s also an array of classical tunes, pop songs, anime selections and more. It’s a decent song selection, and you can add more via DLC, including a Studio Ghibli inspired pack and some others.

Overall, the song selection is great, particularly with the medleys and challenging tunes on “extreme,” but be prepared to give your system a workout with all the button presses. The DLC is pretty worthwhile as well, and you can do quick listens before you purchase through the eShop.

Strong Gameplay Style, Even Without the Drum

Where the Switch gains a slight advantage is with a unique set of controls. First off, you can play with the JoyCons like you would an actual drum, hitting the drum itself and the edge upon command. The controls are very responsive this way, though your arms may get tired with the harder songs.

There’s also a touch-screen option if you’re playing on the go, with a virtual drum on the bottom of the screen, in which you can tap on for one set of rhythms, and on the sides for the other. This is responsive as well, though you’ll need to be quick with the higher-up difficulty settings.

And, of course, you can play with a Pro Controller or the portable setup if you wish, though this is the most basic. At least it’s still responsive, with very little lag.

With the included bonus games, unlockable goodies, familiar avatars (like the Splatoon Squid and Kirby) and cute presentation, Drum ‘n Fun! certainly has its level of appeal. And if you do want the drum controller, you can actually import one for just $33 or so from online shops, and it’s a snap to hook up to the Switch. So you’re not totally left out if that’s how you want to play.

Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! On PlayStation 4

Next up is the PS4 iteration of Taiko no Tatsujin, and its control options are a bit more limited over the Nintendo Switch version. Here, you’ll have to play with the DualShock 4 pad, although you can also import for a drum set if you want to go that route — though it’ll be a little higher, at around $55. It looks pretty sweet, however; and should be a nostalgic trip for those of you that remember the PS2 version.

Like Drum ‘n Fun!, Drum Session! is loaded with challenging songs and mini-games, along with a neat bonus mini-game where you can earn coins through a quick game of “song bingo,” depending on your progress. You can then use these to purchase goods to customize your experience with the drum character that appears on the screen, amongst other things.

While I would’ve liked different play styles like the Switch version had, Drum Session! is just as responsive as that edition, with no lag to speak of. True, your controller will take a pounding with tougher songs, but you’ll find the controls easy to adapt to, mastering “Hard” and maybe “Extreme” songs in no time.

Disney Tunes?! Kind Of

The soundtrack for Drum Session! isn’t as star-laden as Drum ‘n Fun!, but there are still an abundant amount of fun tunes here. For instance, the Japanese versions of Frozen‘s “Let It Go” and Zootopia‘s “Try Everything” are actually more fun than we thought they would be. And, for good measure, Bandai Namco also threw in some Babymetal, as you can master “Gimme Chocolate!!” like a boss. This, mixed with other anime, video game and vocaloid tunes, should keep fans happy.

On top of that, the DLC is more varied with Drum Session!, including medleys based on obscure favorites like Mappy, Dragon Spirit and Burning Force, as well as a cool amount of bonus songs that you can listen to before you buy. Alas, Bandai Namco didn’t include the nostalgic “Don Rangers” for some reason…but they can always throw it in later, I suppose. Please?

Overall, while Drum Session! may slightly disappoint with its limited control schemes, it’s not bad when it comes to mashing music/rhythm fun. The gameplay is quite responsive and the visual presentation is bouncy, especially as characters jump onto the screen to cheer your progress. And, as mentioned, you do have an option to get a drum controller if you prefer.

Oh, and it’s a blast competing in two player mode as well — especially against experienced Taiko pros. You know who you are…

It is great to have the Taiko Drum Master (er, Taiko no Tatsujin) series back where it deserves to be, but next time around I hope the publisher realizes the importance of drum controllers and gives us an easier option to acquire them. (Also, English voices perhaps?) After all, we can’t let our regular gamepads do all the work, now can we?

Also, “Don Rangers” please. How many times do I need to request it? Listen to it below and you’ll see what I mean.