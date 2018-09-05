Bandai Namco Reveals Tokyo Game Show Line-Up, Including Jump Force and More

The Tokyo Game Show is set to kick off in just a few days and Bandai Namco is more than ready for the event with a showcase that includes a number of anime favorites, as well as big titles like Soul Calibur VI and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, among other releases.

Here’s the big line-up for console games that will be available on the show floor, as well as ones that will be getting a trailer, as well:

11-11: Memories Retold (PS4, PC) – Trailer

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (PS4, XBO, PC) – Playable, Trailer

Chou Tousouchuu & Chou Sentouchuu Double Pack (Switch) – Playable, Trailer

Digimon Survive (PS4, Switch) – Trailer

Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4, Switch) – Playable, Trailer

God Eater 3 (PS4, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream, Stage

Jump Force (PS4, XBO) – Playable, Trailer

Kamen Rider: Climax Scramble (Switch) – Playable, Trailer

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4) – Trailer

Neko Tomo (Switch, 3DS) – Playable, Trailer

One Piece: World Seeker (PS4) – Playable, Trailer

Pro Yakyuu Famista Evolution (Switch) – Playable, Trailer

Soul Calibur VI (PS4, XBO, PC) – Playable, Trailer

Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun (Switch) – Playable, Trailer

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition (PS4, XBO, Switch, PC) – Trailer

Tekken 7 (PS4, XBO, PC) – Live Stream, Stage

Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist (PS4) – Trailer

In addition, the company will have a bunch of mobile games and trailers as well, including ones focusing on Dragon Ball Z titles and more:

Black Clover: Fantasy Knights (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Digimon ReArise (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Dragon Ball Legends (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Dragon Ball Z: Bucchiggiri Match (Enza) – Trailer

Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Drift Spirits (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Girls und Panzer: Atsumare! Minna no Senshadou!! (iOS, Android) – Trailer

God Eater: Resonant Ops (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Stage

Hunter x Hunter: Greed Adventure (iOS, Android) – Trailer

The Idolmaster Cinderella Girls: Starlight Stage (iOS, Android) – Trailer

The Idolmaster Million Live! Theater Days (iOS, Android) – Trailer

The Idolmaster: Shiny Colors (Enza) – Trailer

The Idolmaster Side M: Live on Stage! (iOS, Android) – Trailer

JoJo’s Pitapata Pop (iOS, Android) – Playable, Trailer

Kamen Rider: City Wars (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Kingdom: Seven Flags (iOS, Android) – Trailer

LayereD Stories 0 (iOS, Android) – Trailer

LINE: Gundam Wars (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Mobile Suit Gundam: Sokuou Sensen (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Naruto x Boruto: Ninja Voltage (iOS, Android) – Trailer

One Piece: Thousand Storm (iOS, Android) – Trailer

One Piece: Treasure Cruise (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Pro Yakyuu Famista Master Owners (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Record of Grancrest War: Quartet Conflict (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Saint Seiya: Zodiac Brave (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Super Sentai: Legend Wars (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Sword Art Online: Intergral Factor (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream, Stage

Sword Art Online: Lovely Honey Days (iOS, Android) – Stage

Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Stage

Tales of Asteria (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Tales of the Rays: Mirrage Prison (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Tokyo Ghoul: re birth (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Tsukino Paradise (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Ultra Kaijuu: Battle Breeders (iOS, Android) – Trailer

(Keep in mind that this is not assurance that each of these games will be released in the U.S. market.)

On top of that, we could be seeing surprise reveals leading up to the show. We’ll let you know what the publisher may have in mind!

Tokyo Game Show takes place from Sept. 20 through 23.