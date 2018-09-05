Bandai Namco Reveals Tokyo Game Show Line-Up, Including Jump Force and More

The Tokyo Game Show is set to kick off in just a few days and Bandai Namco is more than ready for the event with a showcase that includes a number of anime favorites, as well as big titles like Soul Calibur VI and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, among other releases.
Here’s the big line-up for console games that will be available on the show floor, as well as ones that will be getting a trailer, as well:
- 11-11: Memories Retold (PS4, PC) – Trailer
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (PS4, XBO, PC) – Playable, Trailer
- Chou Tousouchuu & Chou Sentouchuu Double Pack (Switch) – Playable, Trailer
- Digimon Survive (PS4, Switch) – Trailer
- Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4, Switch) – Playable, Trailer
- God Eater 3 (PS4, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream, Stage
- Jump Force (PS4, XBO) – Playable, Trailer
- Kamen Rider: Climax Scramble (Switch) – Playable, Trailer
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4) – Trailer
- Neko Tomo (Switch, 3DS) – Playable, Trailer
- One Piece: World Seeker (PS4) – Playable, Trailer
- Pro Yakyuu Famista Evolution (Switch) – Playable, Trailer
- Soul Calibur VI (PS4, XBO, PC) – Playable, Trailer
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun (Switch) – Playable, Trailer
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition (PS4, XBO, Switch, PC) – Trailer
- Tekken 7 (PS4, XBO, PC) – Live Stream, Stage
- Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist (PS4) – Trailer
In addition, the company will have a bunch of mobile games and trailers as well, including ones focusing on Dragon Ball Z titles and more:
- Black Clover: Fantasy Knights (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Digimon ReArise (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Dragon Ball Legends (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Dragon Ball Z: Bucchiggiri Match (Enza) – Trailer
- Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Drift Spirits (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Girls und Panzer: Atsumare! Minna no Senshadou!! (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- God Eater: Resonant Ops (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Stage
- Hunter x Hunter: Greed Adventure (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- The Idolmaster Cinderella Girls: Starlight Stage (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- The Idolmaster Million Live! Theater Days (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- The Idolmaster: Shiny Colors (Enza) – Trailer
- The Idolmaster Side M: Live on Stage! (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- JoJo’s Pitapata Pop (iOS, Android) – Playable, Trailer
- Kamen Rider: City Wars (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Kingdom: Seven Flags (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- LayereD Stories 0 (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- LINE: Gundam Wars (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Sokuou Sensen (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Naruto x Boruto: Ninja Voltage (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- One Piece: Thousand Storm (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- One Piece: Treasure Cruise (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Pro Yakyuu Famista Master Owners (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Record of Grancrest War: Quartet Conflict (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Saint Seiya: Zodiac Brave (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Super Sentai: Legend Wars (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Sword Art Online: Intergral Factor (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream, Stage
- Sword Art Online: Lovely Honey Days (iOS, Android) – Stage
- Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Stage
- Tales of Asteria (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Tales of the Rays: Mirrage Prison (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Tokyo Ghoul: re birth (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Tsukino Paradise (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Ultra Kaijuu: Battle Breeders (iOS, Android) – Trailer
(Keep in mind that this is not assurance that each of these games will be released in the U.S. market.)
On top of that, we could be seeing surprise reveals leading up to the show. We’ll let you know what the publisher may have in mind!
Tokyo Game Show takes place from Sept. 20 through 23.