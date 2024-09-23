New Batman Game Reportedly in the Works at Rocksteady, Could Be PS5/PS6 Exclusive

According to a new report, UK team Rocksteady Studios is working on a new a Batman game that could end up being an exclusive for PS5 or PS6, depending on when it releases. We know via job listings that Rocksteady Studios began work on a new game this summer after flopping hard earlier in the year with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Many assumed the Batman: Arkham studio would get back to its bread and butter -- aka Batman -- with its next game. This has not been confirmed, but this is what a new rumor has suggested.

The rumor comes the way of Nick Baker of Xbox Era over on social media platform X. In the past, Baker has proven reliable with numerous leaks and accurate rumors, however, he has also been off the mark on occasion. Whether this will be an example of the former or the latter, remains to be seen. In the meantime, there aren't many details.

All that Baker notes is that he has heard Rocksteady Studios is back to making Batman and that he thinks "Sony are trying to moneyhat it." For those unfamiliar with the term, moneyhatting refers to the act of using financial incentives or bribes to gain the upper hand typically on the competition.

Baker makes no note of exclusivity, but it is unclear what else Sony would be throwing money around for other than some type of timed exclusivity, or even permanent exclusivity, involving the PS5 or PS6 or both depending on when this game ends up releasing. It could be for something more boring like marketing rights or some deal involving PS Plus, but it wouldn't be the first time Sony threw large amounts of money at a developer for timed/permanent exclusivity on a game.

All of that said, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt like any rumor. Further, even if this rumor is accurate, it is subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time. Assuming this rumor is accurate though, don't expect to see this game for at least several years. Last time Rocksteady Studios made a game -- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League -- nine years passed before said game was released. Unless something goes wrong again, its next project should not take this long, but it will at least be three to five years even if everything goes smoothly.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties -- Rocksteady Studios, WB Games, nor PlayStation -- have commented on this rumor in any capacity. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.