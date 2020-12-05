Surprise Batman: Arkham Knight Update Gives Everyone Two Free Skins

✖

Years after its release, Batman: Arkham Knight got a new update this week that made two different skins available to all players just in case they didn’t have an opportunity to get them before. Rocksteady Studios announced the surprise release this week and said that the update in question had unlocked the Zur En Arrh and Anime Batman skins for all players. If you never got a chance to try them out before and get an itch for more Batman, you can update your version of Batman: Arkham Knight to add the two Batman skins to your collections.

Rocksteady’s release of the two skins was announced on social media with the graphic below included to show what they look like in case you hadn’t seen them before. They’re not new by any means, but if you never were able to get them before, they’ll be new and available to you now.

You asked, and we couldn’t help but answer with a little gift just in time for the holiday season. From today, all Batman: Arkham Knight players can access the Zur En Arrh and Anime Batman skins via a free update. pic.twitter.com/6zdKt2ouWC — Rocksteady Studios (@RocksteadyGames) December 3, 2020

These two skins were first made available back in 2015 when the game first released. Both the Zur En Arrh and Anime Batman skins were rewards for singing up for a WB Play ID and participating in the forums. You’d get the Anime Batman skin for properly setting up your account and would get the Zur En Arrh cosmetic for using the forums.

Those offers were only available for a while though which mean that many players who got the game later weren’t able to get them. Inquiries like the one below have occasionally been fielded on social media by the WB Games Support accounts from people who still wanted to get the skins years after launch. The demand was apparently strong enough for those requests to make their way up to the game’s team to warrant the re-release.

Hello! The Zur En Arrh skin is no longer available for Batman: Arkham Knight, however we will be happy to share with the game team that you would like to see it become available again in the future. We appreciate your understanding! — WB Games Support (@WBGamesSupport) September 16, 2019

Batman: Arkham Knight’s two free skins are now available to all players as soon as the game’s latest update is installed.