Konami’s Xbox 360 Console Exclusive Stealth Released on Modern Platforms

A Konami Xbox 360 console exclusive has been stealth-released on modern platforms, 16 years after it came to the most popular Xbox console ever. The game in question actually hails from 1987, though, when it was released by Konami in arcades. Then, in 2010, it was re-released on PC and Xbox 360, and that was it, making it an Xbox 360 console exclusive at the time. Now, it is on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Consquently, this is the first time the game has ever been available on both Nintendo and PlayStation platforms.

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The new re-release is not being handled by Konami directly, but by Hamster, which is specifically adding the former’s pool game, Rack ‘Em Up, to Arcade Archives 2 on Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series X, and Arcade Archives on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One. The former version costs $9.99, while the latter costs $7.99. Meanwhile, there will be a $2.99 upgrade path available going forward as well.

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New Features For 40-Year-Old Classic

This is not a remaster or a remake, but the original, nostalgic version of the game, with some new content and features. For example, there is now a Time Attack Mode, as well as a High Score Mode, Original Mode, and a Caravan Mode. There is also now Variable Refresh Rate, which helps recreate the arcade experience and make it more authentic compared to the 2010 PC and Xbox 360 release. Speaking of the arcade experience, this is very much an arcade game, which means players should prepare for a challenge because, like many games from this era, it’s not easy.

Fans of the Arcade Archives and Arcade Archives 2 series seem to be excited about this particular addition, as the trailer above has zero dislikes, only likes, with many positive comments as well.

“About time, I used to play this on Game Room a lot. Waaaay better than the Side Pocket games, in my opinion,” reads one of the top comments on the YouTube trailer above. Another comment adds: “Finally, a Konami Classic arrives to the Arcade Archives. Rack em up looks like a very chill and relaxing pool game. I hope to play it on my Switch.”

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.