The Batman Game Reportedly in Development

Update: DC’s James Gunn says there’s “no truth” to the rumors of a video game set within The Batman‘s universe.

Original: Another Batman game is reportedly in the works, but unlike others set within Rocksteady’s Arkham universe, this one is supposedly taking a different direction by being set within the world of 2022’s The Batman. The Robert Pattinson-led movie has already been expanding further into the Batman fandom with a sequel on the way as well as the Max spinoff called The Penguin that’s releasing next month, but if there is indeed a Batman video game in the works, it’ll be the first game that this new version of Batman has ever gotten.

News of this supposed video game based on The Batman‘s universe came rather offhandedly from Puck in a (paywalled) story talking about the possible fate of Warner Bros. Discovery and how its various assets and could be broken up and sold off. There have been rumors about this for awhile now despite Warner Bros. continuing to bolster its gaming assets by buying a studio as recently as this year, but as it stands, Warner Bros. still makes games. Those games are viewed as strategic, Puck’s report said, “especially as the various WBD divisions are beginning to collaborate more closely on properties like the upcoming Penguin HBO show and game, both seeded in the 2022 The Batman movie.”

The “upcoming … game” there is all that was mentioned about this supposed video game set within The Batman‘s universe, so not much else to go off of beyond that. It’s certainly been awhile since Warner Bros. has made a mainline Batman game, however, so just the fact that there’s supposedly a Batman game in the works should be enough to excite fans who’ve had only spinoffs and less expected projects to hold them over throughout the years. Robert Pattinson’s Batman was added to Batman: Arkham Knight late last year, but that’s the only gaming tie-in the universe has gotten.

Gotham Knights, for example, featured Batman, but not as a playable character. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League also included Batman in its story, though as the name suggests, that’s not really how many Batman fans wanted to see their favorite hero. And then there’s Batman: Arkham Shadow, a new game in the Arkham series which actually feels quite authentic but also happens to be a virtual reality game which means that its audience will be severely limited compared to those who love Rocksteady’s Arkham games.

Warner Bros. Discovery will perhaps shed some light on a potential Batman game in the future, but for now, Batman fans have The Batman Part 2 and The Penguin to look forward to.