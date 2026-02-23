Classic Cartoon Network Show Returning With Revival Sooner Than Expected (Release Date Report)

One classic Cartoon Network animated series is making its comeback with a brand new sequel, and a new release date report could indicate that it’s coming our way much sooner than fans might have expected. Cartoon Network is in a bit of a weird patch at the moment as many of its classic series are going to be heading to a new streaming home beginning later this Spring after being wiped from services prior. But at the same time, many of these classics are coming back with new projects from the same creators behind it all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Regular Show first announced it was in the works on a brand new sequel series from original creator J.G. Quintel back in 2024, but very few details about the sequel have yet to be revealed. This includes any official reveal of the actual project itself following that initial announcement, so fans have been wondering what the status of the sequel actually was. According to a new report from TVLaint, Regular Show‘s sequel is poised for a premiere on Cartoon Network in Europe this May and this could point to its worldwide launch window.

Regular Show Sequel Could Be Releasing in May 2026

Cartoon Network

Regular Show: Lost Tapes, the reported name for the sequel which has yet to be confirmed by Cartoon Network themselves, will be making its debut with Cartoon Network in Central and Eastern European territories in May. As for what that might mean for other territories, we’ve seen other Cartoon Network revivals handled in the same kind of way. Shows like The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball made its debut exclusively with Hulu in the United States before popping up on international Cartoon Network channels a few months later.

Regular Show just might be following this same path for its own revival as it has yet to reveal any details about its potential release at this point. This includes where it’s going to hit in each territory. Fans in North America just might see this sequel coming to Hulu thanks to all of the changes happening within Warner Bros., while some territories like Canada might see it releasing with Adult Swim instead. With a window of May 2026, at least it seems to signal that the sequel is coming our way soon.

What to Know About Regular Show’s New Sequel

Warner Bros

Regular Show‘s new sequel has yet to reveal any concrete details about what to expect from it thus far, and that even includes confirming whether or not it is an actual sequel. Outside of confirming that J.G. Quintel is behind the new era of the show, and the fact that Mark Hamill confirmed he was going to be reprising the role of Skips for the new series, fans have not gotten any information about this next major series.

So even a confirmation that the new Regular Show is coming in 2026 would be a big deal for fans of the Cartoon Network classic. That’s more movement than there has been for the new show in quite some time, so it’s another reason to hope for the best in the coming months. If this report indeed holds any water, Regular Show fans are in for a big comeback.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

via TVLaint