Solo Leveling Returns With a New Release Amid Season 3 Delay

It’s been more than a year since Solo Leveling Season 2 was released, and yet the animation studio still hasn’t shared any updates on the third season. After adapting the Jeju Island Arc last year, the upcoming season will focus on unraveling the truth behind the world and answering major questions about the origins of Jinwoo’s powers. While fans awaited the anime sequel, 2026 kicked off with major disappointing news about Solo Leveling: Ragnarok going on an indefinite hiatus. Not long after the original novel’s ending, another author who went by the pen name Daul released Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, which was also adapted into a manhwa in 2024.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jin, the manhwa artist, left to serve mandatory military service, which usually lasts for 18 to 21 months, meaning the manhwa wouldn’t return for at least two years. Thanks to the popularity of the original story, Ragnarok is already a massive hit as fans eagerly await the story to continue. Although it will take at least two years for the manhwa to return, the official website of Yen Press confirms that the first volume of the English print will be released in July 2026. The volume, with 296 pages, will be available in both paperback and digital versions on Amazon, Crunchyroll, and a few other stores mentioned on the website. The copies are already available for pre-order, and the exact release date is expected to be announced at least a few weeks before the official release.

What Is Solo Leveling: Ragnarok About?

Image Courtesy of KAKAOPAGE

The story follows the journey of Jinwoo’s son, Suho, in an alternate timeline. Ragnarok begins with anarration about the celestial Supreme Beings creating multiple universes and watching over them. They used the constant conflicts and wars happening in the mortal world as a source of amusement, but things began to change when one Supreme Being was killed by their own creation.

Amid all this, Suho, a second-year university student, awakens his power after the appearance of mysterious gates where powerful monsters lurk inside. He embarks on a quest to conquer the Shadow Dungeon and face brutal challenges from cosmic beings to keep the world safe.

Solo Leveling Season 3 Still Needs an Official Announcement

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

Despite the explosive success of Solo Leveling, the anime hasn’t been officially renewed for a sequel. While there have been rumors about the anime returning with a film before Season 3, there has been no official confirmation from A-1 Pictures so far. The rumors began circulating after a report was posted on social media, which caused many famous accounts and outlets to spread the word regarding the film despite the scarce information.

While fans might get a major anime update in 2026, the chances of a new season or film being released this year are highly unlikely. The story will change drastically after the Jeju Island Arc, featuring some of the most intense battles and unexpected plot twists.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!



