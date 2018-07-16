Battlefield 1 DLC Free for Limited Time

Battlefield 1’s Turning Tides DLC is free for Xbox One players right now, but only for a few more days.

The various DLCs for Battlefield 1 have gone on sale or become available at no cost every now and then with the game’s third DLC offering the better of the two deals. It usually costs $15, the same price as the other DLCs, a price that it’ll go back to in two days.

To download the game’s DLC on your Xbox One, you can head over to the Xbox Marketplace to find the product there. You can also go straight to the Microsoft Store as well where the listing about the DLC has more information on what’s included in the purchase. It’s yours to keep after downloading, so if there’s a chance you’ll return to Battlefield 1, it couldn’t hurt to bolster that return with some free DLC.

The Turning Tides DLC is available now, and you can read up on its core features below.

Key Features

British Empire – Royal Marines: Don the characteristic blue uniform of the British Empire’s elite naval troops and charge into battle with the new Royal Marines.

4 new multiplayer maps with beach landings, raids and naval combat: Cape Helles (Gallipoli) Achi Baba (Gallipoli) Zeebrugge (North Sea) Heligoland Bight (North Sea)

Gallipoli Operation: Take part in the British amphibious assault on the Gallipoli peninsula in 1915. Defend or attack sectors on the Cape Helles and Achi Baba maps.

The game mode Conquest Assault: Hold your ground or relentlessly press the offensive. Attackers and defenders fight over key areas, exclusively controlled by the defending team as the match starts.

6 new unlockable weapons: 1917 Trench Carbine, Maschinenpistole M1912/P.16, Farquhar-Hill, M1917 MG, Carcano M91 Carbine, and Type 38 Arisaka, and melee weapons: Naval Cutlass and Grappling Hook.

New Destroyer: Rule the waves with the all-new L-Class Destroyer. Deliver mayhem to sea, air, and ground units using cannons, torpedoes, AA guns, and mines.

New Airship: Jump into the new C-Class Airship and deliver death from above. This nimble airship has room for a pilot with three gunners and will be a frightening sight on the battlefield.

Infiltrator Elite Class: Hide in plain sight and move faster across the battlefield. Take advantage of a permanent sprint boost while calling in artillery strikes and deploying a mobile spawn for friendly troops.

Continue your Battlefield 1 career with new dog tags, service stars, codex entries and more.

