Battlefield 2042 6.2.1 Update Announced, Patch Notes Revealed

Battlefield 2042 has recently been enjoying a season of renewed player interest, with the game hitting an all-time player count high during Season 6. To maintain that traction the developers at Dice have earned, the team needs to keep updating content and gameplay to keep players interested. With that in mind, the team announced that a new patch is coming next week. This is a relatively small update that fixes some of the more immediate issues plaguing players. Another update is coming later in January that will include more substantial fixes, but the January 16 patch will fix some of the most important issues when it launches.

Again, this update isn't one of the massive seasonal updates Battlefield 2042 players have enjoyed lately. However, it does fix several issues related to the YUV-2 Pondhawk. One of the more notable problems players have been running into is that the Pondhawk was spawning under the map. That's been fixed, and the Pondhawk is now available on more maps. The F-35E Panter has also gotten a few changes, mostly related to how it controls. Hopefully, the update will make it feel much better.

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for the 6.2.1 update. Battlefield 2042 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. This update goes live on January 16. Make sure to keep your eyes peeled for the second January update, which should include many more fixes.

Battlefield 2042 Update 6.2.1 Patch Notes

Next week, January 16th we will be rolling out a small Hotfix Update for #Battlefield2042!



Stay tuned for a follow-up containing further substantial changes towards the end of January



Check out our Update Notes via the link belowhttps://t.co/zk2avz8kpH — Battlefield Comms (@BattlefieldComm) January 12, 2024

Happy New Year!

It's been great seeing you enjoying, sharing and participating in our Battlefield™ 2042 Holiday Protocol, especially with Pondhawk Supremacy!

On January 16th we'll be rolling out a small Update aimed at resolving some immediate issues. We'll follow-up with more substantial changes towards the end of January.

//The Battlefield Team

CHANGELOG

The YUV-2 Pondhawk is now available from the Light Ground Transport Vehicle list for Custom Conquest, Air Superiority and Ground Superiority Custom Experiences in Battlefield Portal.

The YUV-2 Pondhawk should no longer spawn under the map when deploying on it within Breakthrough > Flashpoint as the attacking side, during the final sector.

Attachments for the RM68 will now correctly display the Charon Weapon Skin colors rather than appear as factory standard items.

Soldiers will now be able to successfully spawn on Capture Point A4 whilst it is being contested by the enemy team on Control > Breakaway.

Fixed an issue on F-35E Panther changing its flying characteristics after activating VTOL while using mouse and keyboard peripherals.

F-35E Panther and SU-57 Felon should now have similar flight sensitivity while using mouse and keyboard peripherals.

Further improvements have been made to sticky input while using mouse and keyboard peripherals.

Dev Comment: This will make triggering sticky input quicker and easier especially for default settings, allowing players to do loops without constantly dragging their mouse across the mousepad. Players will still need to provide aggressive input in order to initially trigger this maneuver.