Battlefield Grandpa Goes Viral for Incredible Snipes

A 71-year old veteran is going viral for his incredible skills in Battlefield 2042. For years, gaming has often been viewed as a hobby for kids, teenagers, and young adults, but they're truly for all ages. People of all demographics can enjoy video games, no matter if they're mobile games, console games, hardcore shooters, MMOs, or anything in between. Many tend to have this stigma since gaming relies on good hand eye coordination, fast reflexes, and a general understanding of technology in order to enjoy games, but that's not necessarily true and even in the cases that it is, these are all things that can be adapted to.

Nevertheless, it does surprise people when older folks are better at games than the youngsters. A streamer known as Grndpagaming has been going viral across social media for his incredible sniping skills in Battlefield 2042. The 71-year old is a total sharpshooter in Battlefield 2042 and has offered some worthwhile pointers to those trying to learn how to snipe. Primarily, he recommends that you watch a certain area that you know will have some activity, take a practice shot a specific object, and that will help you calculate the bullet drop and land well-placed shots from a distance. The official Battlefield Twitter account even recognized his skills and gave him a shoutout. He has tons of this kind of content on his social media with Battlefield 2042 seemingly being the main game he plays, though he has dabbled in other games like PUBG. His bio notes that he was a Navy diver for 20 years and was in both the Vietnam War and the Gulf War, so perhaps he learned a thing or two to apply to his time gaming.

Given how toxic the gaming community can be at times, it's great to see there are moments where everyone can come together and show support to someone and recognize a great player when they see one. GrndpaGaming has a YouTube channel, a Kick account, and seems to be active on most of the major social media apps, if you'd like to follow him. You can find his Linktree here.