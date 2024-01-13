New Battlefield Game Teases "Most Realistic" Destruction Effects

Battlefield games are known for a number of different features that set them apart from other shooters, and one of those features is the destructibility of the game's maps. Buildings and other points of interest can often be torn apart with varying amounts of effort to carve up structures and change the maps to a degree. Per a new job listing posted by Electronic Arts for its Ripple Effect developer, it looks like whatever the next Battlefield project will be intends to continue doubling down on that destruction system with that job listing calling for someone who can help make "the most realistic and exciting destruction effects in the industry."

The listing in question started making the rounds this week when it was noticed on the Electronic Arts site. EA is looking for a VFX director for Ripple Effect, the studio that was formalized in 2021. No information about the name of the next Battlefield game or anything of the sort was provided in the job listing, but the destruction details have fans excited regardless.

EA Hiring for Battlefield Destruction Effects

"We are looking for a Senior 3D Artist like you to help us create the most realistic and exciting destruction effects in the industry," the relevant line from the job listing indicated.

The job listing went on to say the VFX director would be responsible for creating "stunning real-time visual effects using a mastery of high-quality particle effects, textures, and shaders" to make the destruction effects visually appealing as well as functionally effective.

Again, the job listing doesn't say anything about Battlefield specifically, but it's impossible to perceive the advertisement as being for anything but that. Ripple Effect was previously known as DICE LA, a studio which worked on various Battlefield games like Battlefield Hardline, Battlefield 1, Battlefield 4, and Battlefield 5. It was renamed as Ripple Effect in 2021 with Electronic Arts teasing at the time that Ripple Effect would be working on a new experience for Battlefield 2042 as well as a project that had not yet been announced which is most likely whatever this job listing is for.

Ripple Effect is led by Vince Zampella, the longtime Electronic Arts developer who's known most recently for being the head of Apex Legends creator Respawn Entertainment.

"The talent here has a great track record of producing high-quality titles, and the studio's set to make even more incredible games in the future," said Zampella. "With an amazing new campus coming to Los Angeles and remote positions available, now is a great time to consider joining us."

While we wait on whatever this new project might be, Battlefield 2042 continues to get new updates with one coming in just a few days, but we've already gotten some early patch notes to indicate what's going to be in that one.