Battlefield 2042 Announces Huge Update With “A Few Hundred Changes”

The next Battlefield 2042 update is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users sometime in April, and according to a developer on the game, it’s a big update, complete with “a few hundred changes.” Adding to this, the same developer has teased a little bit of what the update will come packing, specifically name-dropping, among other things, “End of Round Scoreboard functionality.”

The tease comes the way of the EA Support forums, where an unnamed, but confirmed, developer confirms the game’s next update is hitting next month. As for why the patch notes haven’t been revealed yet, the developer claims the list is still being compiled, noting “it’s a lot.”

“The next will be considerable (April), and we’re currently looking at a few hundred changes. It’s mostly bug fixes, but we’re also looking to make further changes to for example vehicle balance and the current behavior of attachments for weapons,” reads the snippet from the developer. “We’ll provide more details on what exactly is in the update closer to its release date via a full set of update notes. I know you would like to know more now, so I want to clarify that I’m not trying to tease you by being vague – I’m simply still compiling the full list of changes for you all because it’s a lot.”

Adding an edit to this, the developer notes “the update will also contain the End of Round Scoreboard functionality, and VoIP,” which we already knew was coming, but it hasn’t been confirmed this exact update.

For now, this is the extent of what we know about the update. There are no patch notes, file sizes, or a release date. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly.

Battlefield 2042 is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the DICE and EA first-person shooter, click here.

