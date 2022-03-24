Battlefield 2042 Reportedly Led To “Valuable Lessons” For EA and DICE

The release of Battlefield 2042 has reportedly resulted in hard lessons and massive changes at DICE and Electronic Arts. Battlefield 2042 was slammed by critics and fans alike upon release for its buggy launch, poor design decisions, and much more. Although DICE had some rocky releases prior to Battlefield 2042, this one stung a bit more. It was the first modern-day entry in the series since Battlefield 4 in 2013 and was advertised as a big love letter to fans of the series. Sadly, it was a hollow experience that left many with a bad taste in their mouth.

It seems a similar feeling is hanging over DICE and EA. According to a new report from XFire, the team learned some “valuable lessons” from Battlefield 2042. An anonymous source noted that they believed the team would be reversing a lot of the changes they made in Battlefield 2042, but it’s unclear what that could be referring to. Some fans took issue with the game having 128 players, as the maps didn’t appropriately accommodate for it and others disliked the specialist system. The franchise has always had different roles, but specialists felt like they came from hero shooters and didn’t belong in Battlefield. There were rumors that the next Battlefield would be a hero shooter, building upon the specialists concept, but that may be completely changed going forward.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt, but it’s also not hard to imagine a course-correction for the series. EA has to win a lot of fans back after Battlefield 2042, but it’s unclear how it can do so. It can’t exactly repeat the “love letter” marketing again as that backfired last time. Nonetheless, EA is committed to continuing Battlefield and wants to see it thrive. As of right now, it’s not clear when the next entry will release, but EA will likely take its time before rushing one out the door.

What would you want to see from the next Battlefield game? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.