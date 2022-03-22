Battlefield 2042 Leak Reveals New Air Vehicle

An unreleased air vehicle from Battlefield 2042 has been discovered in the game’s code, alongside an in-game Mastery Badge. Shared on Twitter by the popular Battlefield dataminer @Temporyal, the vehicle is the SU-70 Hunter-G, which was apparently inspired by the real-life Sukhoi S-70 Hunter-B. As @Temporyal notes, “there is no guarantee that this will make it into the game.” While the vehicle was definitely planned at some point, it’s impossible to say whether it’s still planned for release, or if developer DICE decided to cut it for one reason or another.

An image of the SU-70 Hunter-G can be found embedded below.

The name and mastery badge design confirm speculation about this vehicle being inspired by the "Sukhoi S-70 Hunter-B", a Russian stealth unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV). pic.twitter.com/2wTH6oChj6 — temporyal (@temporyal) March 20, 2022

The Sukhoi S-70 Hunter-B is a Russian unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV). In the replies to the Tweet above, many pointed out that the SU-70 Hunter-G was hinted at in the first teaser for Battlefield 2042. Clearly, something changed during the game’s development, leaving it on the cutting room floor. Because datamines often provide fans with hints at things that are in the planning stages, developers rarely comment on them, or provide context regarding their status.

Of course, it’s possible the SU-70 Hunter-G was cut or delayed thanks to Battlefield 2042‘s troubled development cycle. When Battlefield 2042 launched last year, it was missing a number of basic features, and it suffered from numerous performance issues. The game has underperformed for publisher Electronic Arts, though the publisher remains confident that DICE will be able to turn perception around over the coming months. It’s possible that some of the cut content will make it in at some point, including the SU-70 Hunter-G. If it really is coming to the game, hopefully DICE won’t keep players waiting too much longer for official information!

Battlefield 2042 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you checked out Battlefield 2042 yet? Would you like to see this vehicle added to the game?