Battlefield 2042 Early Access Date Revealed, Beta Update Shared

The Battlefield 2042 release date was delayed this month from October 22 to November 19, or in other words about a month. Since then, players have been bugging DICE and EA about when the game’s early access will begin and when the promised beta will go down. Answering the latter, EA has confirmed that early access, for those who qualify for it, will begin on November 12. This will hopefully ensure the servers aren’t overloaded on November 19 and give many hardcore Battlefield fans an early start on the rest of the pack.

As for when the game’s Beta will happen, EA and DICE still aren’t ready to share. That said, the pair have confirmed that new dates will be shared sometime later this month, likely towards the end of the month, which in turn may suggest a late October release for the Beta.

“Thanks to everyone who have sent their messages of support this past 12 hours or so – it’s deeply appreciated by all of us on the team Battlefield,” said the EA lead community manager over on Twitter. “I’ll be helping to answer questions as we move towards November 19th. To help clarify… Early Access equals November 12.”We’re in the process of making updates to both our websites, and with our partners on their respective storefronts. Takes a bit of time to do, so please bear with us whilst do that, and do share the date with folks who you see asking the question. New dates for the Open Beta will be shared later this month. We likely won’t share those dates today, or tomorrow – and I’ll give you further heads up next week.”

As always, we will be sure to keep you updated as more information is provided. In the meantime, prepare for a little bit of silence on the game, as we likely won’t hear from it until it has Beta dates to announce.

Battlefield 2042 is set to — fully — release worldwide on November 19 via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the upcoming first-person shooter — including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks — click here.