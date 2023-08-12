Battlefield 2042 Patch Notes Revealed for Update 5.2.1

Battlefield 2042 just recently got its latest big update, Update 5.2 and with it came a map rework for Hourglass, the new Squad Orders feature, and more improvements for the game. Between that update and the next sizeable one that's one the way, Electronic Arts is putting out a smaller update soon that's focused more on quality of life changes. That update will be released at some point next week, but fortunately for Battlefield 2042 players, the patch notes have already arrived to clue players in on what's coming.

Since it is a smaller quality of life update, the changes aren't nearly as dramatic as something like the Hourglass map rework. The full patch notes for that update can be seen below, but EA hasn't yet given a specific date for when the update will be available in the coming week.

Battlefield 2042 Update 5.2.1 Patch Notes

AI Soldiers

AI Soldiers will no longer stand mindlessly firing at Irish' Fortification System, because well, they have intelligence, right?

Gameplay Improvements

Resolved an issue that resulted in the Underbarrel Smoke Grenade dissipating too quickly within certain weather conditions.

Improved scenarios that resulted in players receiving explosive damage through walls.

Fixed an exploit that caused players to keep downed players in a Being Revived state.

Lowered Dozer's Shield Bash Range by 16%.

Reduced Horizontal Recoil Pull on the K30.

Hazard Zone

Resolved an issue that resulted in a downed Specialist standing up during the revive process.

The Hourglass rework that came in the last main update is one of several map reworks that have taken place in Battlefield 2042. There's another on the way that'll be the final map rework, for now, and EA isn't saying exactly which map will get that rework yet, but players should at least have an idea of what's coming soon enough.

"It has been a blast witnessing your reactions to Hourglass as you got to grips with new routes to take on our final reworked location," the notes for the upcoming update said. "While we cannot share details with you today, we'd encourage you to keep your eyes peeled on our Social Channels next week for a look towards what is over the horizon."