Battlefield 2042 Won’t Contain Big Feature on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Battlefield 2042 won’t be including a rather major feature for those who might play on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X platforms. Specifically, both current-generation platforms are now capable of outputting at 120Hz on televisions that support the feature, making gameplay more smooth than ever before. Sadly, as confirmed by a developer at DICE, Battlefield 2042 won’t boast 120Hz output, although the feature may be able to come about in the future.

In a recent post on Resetera, a DICE studio member was asked about the possibility of seeing Battlefield 2042 contain 120Hz. This dev in question, who goes by the name “elenarie” on the forum, confirmed that the feature won’t be present, largely because it takes more work to implement than one might think. “Something to explore in post launch, potentially,” they said in response to the inquiry. “Resolution is not a problem, we are hammering the CPUs with 128 players quite severely, and the CPU requirements to jump from 60 to 120 fps are not trivial,” they went on to say of what would need to be done to increase to 120Hz. “Reducing resolution won’t be much of a help.”

It’s worth noting that at the time of publishing, this developer actually deleted their response on this matter on Resetera. The reason for this deletion isn’t clear, but it seems like they could have simply spoken on this subject when they weren’t supposed to. Regardless, the history of their message remains active on the site and still documents what was said. If there are any further updates on this matter moving forward, we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop.

As a whole, Battlefield 2042 is slated to finally launch later this month on November 19 and will be coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms. The game’s early access version will also be arriving a week prior on November 12 for those who purchase more costly versions of the title.

What do you think about Battlefield 2042 not containing a 120Hz option for those who can take advantage of it? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.