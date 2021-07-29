Battlefield 2042 Confirms Missing Feature And Players Are Actually Happy About It

✖

Battlefield 2042 has once again proven it's not chasing the trends. Between Fortnite, Warzone, Apex Legends, and others, it's increasingly standard practice to put a battle royale mode in a multiplayer shooter. However, like Halo Infinite, Battlefield 2042 won't have a battle royale mode, at least not at launch. That said, this isn't news. We already knew this. What we didn't know is that the game will not have any ranked modes or eSports modes, again, at least not at launch.

Typically, when features are deconfirmed, it's met with backlash. However, while you may expect Battlefield fans to be angry about this, we can't find any. Over on Twitter, everyone seems to be happy about this news. Of course, fans on Twitter aren't representative of the entire player base, but it's a decent sample size.

So, why are players happy? Well, they are under the impression this will keep "sweats" away and prevent the game from being tailored to these types of players. Further, players are just happy to hear the series isn't changing. Battlefield has never catered to the competitive scene or the eSports scene, and it sounds like that isn't changing.

To this end, we know the game will have server-side SBMM that will create equally matched teams but not stuff lobbies full of equally matched players. In other words, you will play against and alongside players of all different skills, but the average skill of your team will match up evenly with the average skill of the other team.

All of that said, it's important to keep in mind this is all as of launch. Who knows what will change post-launch. At the moment, there's no word anything will change, but the door has been left open in the meantime.

Battlefield 2042 is set to release on October 22, 2021 via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. For more coverage on the upcoming first-person shooter -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or peep some of the links right below: