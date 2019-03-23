‘Battlefield V’ Releases New Content Roadmap

Battlefield V’s latest content roadmap has been released to show what EA DICE has planned for the next few months. Starting this month with the release of Battlefield V’s battle royale mode called “Firestorm,” the roadmap extends into Fall 2019 to show how the game’s live service model will evolve throughout the year. New maps and game modes make up the three Chapters that are outlined in the new roadmap alongside a post from the game’s creators that breaks down what’s shown in the infographic.

The content roadmap was released on EA’s site and encompasses the next few Chapters starting with Chapter 3: Trial by Fire that’s scheduled to begin on March 28th. That’s the same Chapter that’ll bring about the release of Firestorm, the battle royale game mode that was previewed before the game released months ago and is now almost ready to make its debut. More than Firestorm is included in the Chapter though with new missions, matchmaking and a Hardcore mode coming to Combined Arms in April. In May, the multiplayer mode will get a new map called “Mercury” and a new game mode called “Outpost” is releasing in June.

Several new maps and an unnamed game mode are releasing sometime in June or afterwards as part of Chapter 4. While EA DICE only provided limited details on the new mode, we know it’ll force players into close-quarters combat.

“In the mode, you’ll take on focused 5-vs-5 Battlefield V matches on tight arenas,” the roadmap breakdown said. “Stay, fight, and accomplish more together with your squad across several battlefields designed exclusively for the mode. More details, such as the mode’s name, will be revealed further down the road. As for the the close-quarter map, its urban design has been sought after by the community and should feel both familiar and fresh at the same time.”

Chapter 5 will bring an “All-out invasion in a new theater of war,” according to the roadmap, but no further info was provided.

The full roadmap for Battlefield V can be seen here.

