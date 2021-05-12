Battlefield 6 Developer Addresses Concerns About the Game

✖

Battlefield 6 is a cross-gen release, which means it's releasing on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X in addition to PC. For those on the last-gen consoles, this is great news, but for many of those that have made the jump, it's not as great news. Before this confirmation, which came from EA during an earnings call with investors, there were rumors suggesting the game could be current-gen only, which only amplified the disappointment of some PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and high-end PC users.

That said, while the game is going to be available via the PS4 and Xbox One, EA continues to pitch it as a next-gen experience. Adding to this, director of communications on the game, Andy McNamara asks fans to await more details, implying they won't be disappointed about the cross-gen nature of the game.

"I am seeing concerns about the cross-generation news today around Battlefield, and I would ask that you kindly wait for more details," said McNamara. "Just because one thing is true doesn’t mean another can’t be."

Now, what exactly McNamara is implying here can't be known for certain, but he seems to imply that fans shouldn't be concerned about the game's last-gen versions and the speculation that they will hold back the current-gen and PC versions.

To an extent, they will. Cyberpunk 2077 is the perfect example of what happens when you design a game without the limitations of old hardware in mind. In other words, if the last-gen versions of the game don't hold back the overall product to an extent, it probably means these versions will be watered down or run terribly. That said, even if the next-gen versions limit the game, it's not all doom and gloom for the current-gen versions.

Battlefield 6 is in development for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the new Battlefield game -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here.