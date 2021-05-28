Battlefield 6 Leaks Take an Unexpected Turn

✖

The flurry of Battlefield 6 leaks have taken an unexpected turn. After weeks and weeks of various different leaks, it all hit a climax this week when the entire Battlefield 6 reveal trailer leaked online, or so we thought. According to more than one source, this isn't the reveal trailer for the game. It's a genuine Battlefield 6 trailer, but not the reveal trailer. Rather, it was a trailer used for internal use, likely for the purpose to share with investors.

This information comes from a variety of sources, including prominent Battlefield insider and leaker Tom Henderson, who was one of the firsts to relay this information. Since then, Eurogamer has relayed the same information.

Unfortunately, this means we are back to having nothing. While the trailer that leaked is real, it's unclear how indicative it is of the final product. What this does mean is there's now a chance we will see Battlefield 6 gameplay in the reveal trailer, though this unlikely. Typically reveal trailers for the franchise are all cinematic footage.

Staying consistent, neither EA nor DICE nor anyone involved with the two have commented on these pair of reports. And this is "staying consistent" because they haven't commented on a single one of these leaks, and with the reveal so close at this point, this isn't going to change. However, if for some reason it does change, if for some reason an official party does comment, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Battlefield 6 is set to release sometime this holiday season via the PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. There are even rumors it will be available via Xbox Game Pass on day one.

For more coverage on all things Battlefield 6, all things Battlefield, and all things gaming, click here or check out the relevant links below: