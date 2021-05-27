Borderlands 4 Teased by Gearbox Boss

✖

Earlier this month, Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford teased a "big" new Borderlands game that sounds like it's Borderlands 4, the next mainline installment in the zany and post-apocalyptic looter-shooter series. Fast-forward a few weeks, and now Pitchford is once again teasing the next Borderlands game being built for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Pitchford doesn't mention the name Borderlands 4, but it's unclear what else it could be other than a spin-off, but that doesn't really fit the bill of the previous tease.

If you aren't one of Pitchford's 720,000 followers, what you missed is that he tweeted about the new Unreal Engine 5 demo that dropped this week. To this end, he says "you can see clearly that this engine was built for a new kind of next-generation Borderlands game." What this means exactly, isn't really clear.

That said, and as noted, based on the initial tease, you'd assume this is another tease for Borderlands 4. However, the specific use of "a new kind of next-generation Borderlands" game does suggest the game will be possibly experimental, which in turn suggests a spin-off.

Watch this demo and you can see clearly that this engine was built for a new kind of next generation Borderlands game: https://t.co/SEUZGckTo2 — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) May 26, 2021

At the moment of publishing, it's not clear what Borderlands game Pitchford is exactly teasing, but it's safe to assume a new entry is in the works for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. That said, right now, that's all we know, other than that maybe it will make use of Unreal Engine 5, which wouldn't be very surprising considering Borderlands 3 makes use of Unreal Engine 4.

