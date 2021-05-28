Steam Just Made One of 2017's Best Games Free

✖

One of 2017's best games is now 100 percent free on Steam, courtesy of Bandai Namco and Tarsier Studios. Between now and May 30, all Steam users can download -- and keep -- Little Nightmares, which normally runs at $20. It's unclear why the game has been made free, but there are no strings attached other than the fact that the download must be completed before the aforementioned date. However, once downloaded, it's yours to keep forever.

For those that don't know: Little Nightmares is a 2.5D puzzle-platformer meets horror game. A critical and commercial success, it's widely considered one of the best games of 2017 and one of the best horror games of the last generation.

In addition to selling millions of copies, the game -- or more specifically, the PC version -- boasts a solid 81 on Metacritic, which many insist is lower than it deserves. On Steam, 95 percent of 3,400 users have reviewed the game positively, giving it an "Overwhelmingly Positive" User Review rating.

"Immerse yourself in Little Nightmares, a dark whimsical tale that will confront you with your childhood fears," reads an official pitch of the game. "Help Six escape The Maw – a vast, mysterious vessel inhabited by corrupted souls looking for their next meal. As you progress on your journey, explore the most disturbing dollhouse offering a prison to escape from and a playground full of secrets to discover. Reconnect with your inner child to unleash your imagination and find the way out!"

As you may know, a sequel -- Little Nightmares II -- released earlier this year to both critical and commercial success. Unfortunately, this version is not free, but you can try out its predecessor, which is loosely connected, free of charge, at least on PC. The game is available on other platforms, but these versions have not been made free.

