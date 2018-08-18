First Look at Battlefield V’s Battle Royale Mode

DICE just revealed their latest Battlefield V trailer just in time for GamesCom and though the newest inside look was incredibly badass (even that music!), there was one part that stood out the most. Now we know the team has already confirmed that a Battle Royale mode was coming, but we haven’t learned anything since then. It looks like that might have just changed.

Around the 1:39 mark is when the speculation begins. For those that have just completely blocked out recent gaming news over the past year, the Battle Royale genre has absolutely blown up in popularity with titles such as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Fortnite leading the way. With record breaking numbers across the board, many developers have been looking at implementing this mode into their own games.

It’s a mode that is entirely PvP with a ‘last man standing’ objective. Players start off with bare minimum and must scourge a map that continues to get smaller in search of better gear and higher power weapons. The winner is the one that survived not only a harsh environment, but every other player as well.

Most games in this genre, including the two mentioned above, have a “circle” or “storm” that is constantly shrinking. This limits the amount of “safe zones” a players has, forcing them on the run and out into danger. Though we didn’t see this (usually) blue circle in the trailer, we did see a perfect circle made of fire. Not only that, but that circle was shrinking in on players trapped within.

DICE hasn’t officially stated that the end of their latest trailer was a Battle Royale tease, but it fits perfectly. You’ve got the weapon drops seen in the video, you’ve got the frantic players, and you’ve got the perfect circle of doom continuously shrinking smaller and smaller, forcing players to duke it out to the death.

Whether that’s what this actually was or not remains to be seen until the dev team confirms it themselves, but it does look pretty straight forward – at least to us. Check it out in the video above around the 1:39 minute marker and tell us if you think this is the Battle Royale tease we’ve been waiting for! Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, and let’s discuss!