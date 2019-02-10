‘Battlefield V’ Players Can Fill Out Monthly Surveys to Improve Communication

Battlefield V players can now take part in monthly surveys from EA DICE which the developer plans to use to improve communication between the two parties.

The communication initiative was announced on the Battlefield V subreddit and the official forums with the first survey already live to gauge players’ responses to a selection of communication-related questions. Inquiries asking how players think EA DICE’s community team is doing and how likely the players are to recommend the game to a friend are among the questions listed.

This isn’t the place to voice concerns about whether a gun is overpowered or not or to take aim at the game’s balance team, though. EA DICE’s announcement said these surveys are all about communication, an area that’s had its high and low points since the game’s launch but remains important as the developer looks to learn more about the players’ wants.

“They will always focus around communication, something I feel quite strongly about,” said EA DICE’s global community engagement manager Ben Walke. “I’m a big fan of there being a two-way dialogue between ourselves and our community, and you’re not just talking to a wall. These surveys allow us to track how well we are doing, as well as give us valuable insight into what you’re thinking. We know that as the game adapts and changes over time, so does the community. This is one way we can ensure we’re moving with you, and not playing catch up.”

The first of these surveys is already live, but it’s a short one to start with. Walke said the intent was to keep the first one brief but that those in the future should include more specific questions about “key topics within the Battlefield community.” Walke said elsewhere in the thread that EA DICE didn’t want sugarcoated answers and instead was looking for “raw honesty.”

Communication issues between Battlefield V’s community and the developer have cropped up in the past in situations such as the Time to Kill and Time to Death changes which involved a process of changes, reverts, new playlists, and frustration on players’ ends and likely also from the developer. For the most part, players have just requested more transparency to gain a better insight into what EA DICE is doing, the recent anti-cheat discussions being an example of that where players called for more specifics.

The first Battlefield V survey is now live with the second scheduled to be released at some point next week.