D&D Finally Confirmed When We’ll See Warlock Gameplay (And Revealed Its Iconic Patron)

Following the massive success of Baldur’s Gate 3, many fans have been wondering what the next big Dungeons & Dragons video game will look like. At last year’s Game Awards, we finally got a first look at the next major single-player game set in the world of D&D. And then… crickets. Many fans, myself included, worried a cancellation might be in the future for Warlock. But at long last, Wizards of the Coast has confirmed new details about the game, along with when we’ll get our next in-depth look.

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Warlock was first revealed with a cinematic trailer during The Game Awards. This gave us our first look at the new Warlock class protagonist and not much else. Aside from the fact that it will be a new single-player action-adventure game, we know relatively little about Warlock. But that’s all about to change during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live showcase, which takes place on August 25th. During that livestream, we’ll see the first gameplay trailer for Warlock. To tide us over until then, Wizards of the Coast has confirmed the Patron who will take a key role in Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons.

Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons Brings a D&D Icon Into the Fold as the Game’s Key Patron

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

Famously, D&D Warlocks get their powers from a powerful being known as a patron. With the main character of Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons falling into this class, many D&D fans have been curious to know who will serve as Kaatri’s patron. At Gen Con, we got the answer, delivered by Kaatri’s voice actress Tricia Helfer herself. And it’s a good one.

Kaatri’s patron in the upcoming D&D video game is none other than the infamous archmage Tasha, aka Iggwilv, aka Zybilna. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because she created a vast number of iconic D&D spells, including Tasha’s Hideous Laughter. Along with confirming Tasha’s role in the game, Tricia Helfer also announced the actor who will bring Tasha to life.

The infamous Witch Queen will be played by none other than Maggie Robertson, best known as Resident Evil Village‘s Lady Dimitrescu and Orin the Red from Baldur’s Gate 3. Robertson gave us a few teasers about Tasha’s role as a Warlock patron, which just might include some ulterior motives of her own.

courtesy of Invoke Studios and Wizards of the Coast

For now, that’s all the new information we’re going to get about the upcoming action-adventure game. However, Wizards of the Coast also confirmed that the first gameplay reveal trailer for Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons will debut during Opening Night Live at Gamescom this August. This should give us a better look at the action-adventure gameplay, along with the dark fantasy open world headed our way with Warlock.

Personally, I can’t wait to see more about this game. I’m also very relieved to finally get confirmation that the game is moving forward after so much silence. A new, single-player action game focused on a single main character feels like the right pivot after Baldur’s Gate 3, and I’m eager to see more of what Invoke Studios has been cooking with Warlock.