Battlefield V May Be Getting Dinosaurs

Is Battlefield V getting dinosaurs? I know that seems preposterous on the surface, but given some recent teasing, the series’ history with dinosaurs, and the current state of the game, it’s not as crazy as it sounds. As you may know, dinosaurs and Battlefield have a long history together. While there’s never been any dinos in a Battlefield game, there has been dino easter eggs and references over the years in just about every game since Battlefield 3. There’s a lot more to it than this, but all you need to know is that dinosaurs and Battlefield have a history.

As a new video from Jackfrags points out, senior designer at DICE, Niklas Astrand, has seemingly been doing some teasing the past couple of months, much of which points at something dinosaur-related. It all started in March, when Astrand posted an image on Twitter that was part of a thread involving Battlefield V Easter eggs. As you can see, at first glance, there’s nothing to the image.

Please note that travel tickets and hotel stay are NOT included in the prize! Only me inviting you to visit out office and meet the news, old (and really old) BF developers.

I hope you still see it as a gift from me to you. Good luck everyone – now go fish! 3/3 pic.twitter.com/FwZvH6TSw2 — Niklas Åstrand (@NiklasAstrand) March 24, 2019

However, when you zoom in on the top left corner of the image, there’s seemingly a Pterodactyl flying in the sky.

In the same month, Astrand also ran a poll asking players what Easter egg/spin-off/or special mode they’d like to see. The poll included a few options, including dinosaurs, which easily won. More interestingly though, a month later, Astrand posted a diagram talking about Battlefield V’s development. Again, on the surface level, there isn’t much here.

I often see people write “Why make character customizations instead of maps?” or “Why make new content instead of fixing bugs?”. I made a quick and very simplified team structure to try to explain that different people work on different things. #BattlefieldV #BFV #BFFunFact pic.twitter.com/cmEQ3C8mui — Niklas Åstrand (@NiklasAstrand) April 30, 2019

If you look a little bit closer though, you’ll see near the bottom a bunch of small blue dots, which aren’t just random dots, but morse code that translates to “soon preround red flares,” which is seemingly a reference to Jurassic Park. And if you’ve never seen Jurassic Park, well it’s about dinos.

Fast-forward a bit, on May 16 Astrand responded to a fan about an Easter egg using none other than a red flare Jurassic Park gif and teasing something for this summer.

It is not from me, but could be something else from someone else. What I did, will have to wait a bit. Summer time is vacation time… pic.twitter.com/tw7r6CKkkR — Niklas Åstrand (@NiklasAstrand) May 16, 2019

Lastly, Red Flares have been added into the game recently with a new content update, which perhaps is teasing what’s about to come this summer. Now, I know some of this is tinfoil hat stuff, but there seems to be something here. Now, it’s possible DICE and Astrand or simply trolling fans, but it’s also possible they are teasing actual content that’s coming, content that involves dinosaurs.

Anyway, make sure to check out Jackfrag’s video that goes into further detail about all of this. You can find it right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think.