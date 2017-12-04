EA Announces Battlefront II Additions for The Last Jedi, New Credit Changes

A new post on the EA Star Wars blog details a few new updates to Star Wars: Battlefront II that rolled out today, and teased a bit of what players can expect from the new DLC that focuses on The Last Jedi. Opening with acknowledgement of the game’s rough start thanks to loot boxes and other things that players brought to EA’s attention, saying that the company has ‘learned a lot’ and are continuing to make adjustments as time goes on. The post then rolls directly into the new info, and there’s a ton of it to take in.

Immediate updates include the increase of end-of-round payouts, letting players take home more credits for a job well done. “We’re upping the number of Credits you get for a match across the board, and specifically bumping the top players on each team by even more,” the post noted. Additional updates include the opportunity for players to earn 3X more credits while playing in Arcade mode, and daily login crates for loyal fans. “While these are only some initial steps toward making much larger changes,” the post detailed. “Some of these are ready to roll, and are available starting today.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As we close in on the official release date for The Last Jedi, EA Star Wars says that players can expect new story DLCs that follow protagonist Iden Versio during the early days of the First Order, which will be available on December 13th. Finn and Captain Phasma will be joining the lineup as representatives for The Resistance and the First Order respectively. Crait will debut in Galactic Assault mode, along with new vehicles and fighters featured in the film, such as the RZ-2 A-wing flown by pilot Tallie Lintra.

Star Wars: Battlefront II is available now for Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC.