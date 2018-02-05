Bayonetta 2 Gets New Short Trailer For Nintendo Switch

We’re less than two weeks away from the arrival of Bayonetta 2 for Nintendo Switch, and fans can’t wait. Ever since the original game debuted on Wii U, they’ve been getting into all the action that it has to offer – and soon they’ll be able to take it on the go.

With that, Nintendo has premiered a new short trailer for the game that gives us a glimpse of the storyline, as well as some of the epic action that awaits us as we take our favorite gun-toting witch into battle.



The story focuses on Bayonetta going after her beloved ally Jeanne, whose soul gets sucked in to hell following an attack by an enemy. What follows is a quick glimpse at the steps of her journey to save her, including some encounters with rather large beasts.

Though a bit on the brief side, the trailer does give an idea of what kind of action we’re in for, with beautiful 60 frames per second speed and blindingly cool details, right down to the large structure of the bosses. It appears that Platinum Games hasn’t lost any spring in its steps porting this over from the Wii U. Even the usage of colors is something else, especially when it comes to the level design.

We’re likely to see a more in-depth trailer closer to the game’s release, giving us an idea of what kind of uphill struggle awaits Bayonetta. And, for that matter, it shouldn’t be too long until we get a closer look at the in-development Bayonetta 3, which will likely show us what’s next for our favorite heroine.

But let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves. This trailer will definitely set the mood for your game-playing skills, so check it out above. And don’t forget – you don’t just get Bayonetta 2 out of the deal, but also the original game, which is available as a free download for either the retail or digital versions. So you basically get a one-two punch out of the deal – as if the sequel wasn’t enough.

Bayonetta 2 will release on February 16 for Nintendo Switch. Currently, Amazon Prime members can save 20% when they pre-order. If you don’t want to wait that long, you can also check it out on Wii U.

