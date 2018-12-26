Save 21% on ‘Bayonetta 3’ For the Nintendo Switch

We don’t know much about Bayonetta 3 for the Nintendo Switch at this point, but don’t let that stop you from taking advantage of this rare pre-order discount on Amazon (you don’t even need to be a Prime member). At the moment, you can get the game right here for $47.50 after an instant 17% discount and bonus 5% coupon that’s added at checkout.

Keep in mind that Bayonetta 3 is is covered by Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee, so you won’t be charged until the game ships (sometime in 2019), and you’ll automatically get the best deal that occurs between the time you order and the release date. In other words, you need to lock this deal in now because it probably won’t get any better. Plus, you can cancel the pre-order at any time, so there’s no risk in reserving a copy.

In related news, you might want to consider grabbing Nintendo’s Pro Controller as well. It’s the best way to play games on the Nintendo Switch. In fact, it’s one of the best controllers on the market. Some might even go so far as to say that it is among the best controllers ever made.

That’s because the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller has everything – excellent ergonomics, motion controls, HD rumble, amiibo functionality, and epic battery life (up to 40 hours). That would explain the standard $69.99 price tag. However, you can get it right now for $54.90 at Amazon while the sale/supplies last. The same deal is available via Walmart, where you might have the luxury of ordering it online for pick up in your local store as early as today. This deal is even cheaper than the price tag of $59.99 that we saw around Black Friday, so take advantage of it while you can.

