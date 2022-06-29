Bayonetta 3 Release Date Potentially Revealed

Officially, Bayonetta 3 is still slated to release sometime this year. The deeper we get into 2022 without a more precise release date, however, the more some Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users began to doubt the game is finally going to release this year. That said, if one Nintendo leaker is to be believed, the game is still on course to release this year.

Using Twiter, a Nintendo leaker by the name of SyluxHunter -- who has provided reliable leaks in the past -- claims that the game is set to release worldwide on October 28, 2022. If this is true, the game will release three days before Halloween on a Friday. Alongside Tuesday, Friday is the most common day for marquee games to release, and it's a favorite of Nintendo, in particular.

This is all the leaker has to say. There's no other information about the game or when this release date will be revealed, but if the title is indeed on track to release this year we should hear about a release date before the summer is over. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt.

Bayonetta 3 is in development for the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. For more coverage on the long-awaited Nintendo game and all things Nintendo in general, click here.

"Bayonetta returns in an all-new, over-the-top climax action game," reads Nintendo's official pitch for the game. "Sporting a wicked new ensemble and somehow familiar pigtails, the titular Umbra Witch must face a mysterious evil using her signature guns and time-slowing Witch Time ability. Is her foe angel, demon, or something else entirely? Find out in the Bayonetta 3 game, coming in 2022. In the words of the bewitching and battle-ready protagonist herself, 'Let's dance, boys!' Tap into Bayonetta's naughtier side with Demon Masquerade, a new ability that channels the demon linked to her weapon allowing for some exciting action options, not to mention some hair-raising combos. She can also summon her demonic darlings like Gomorrah, Malphas, and Phantasmaraneae during battle, unleashing their demonic powers in the heat of combat and in new, larger-than life battles where you directly"