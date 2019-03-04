‘Beat Saber’ Is Getting New Songs Soon

Beat Saber developer Beat Games finally has a date for the game’s first Music Pack which is scheduled to add the first wave of official DLC songs on March 14th.

The release date for the first Music Pack was revealed by Beat Games on Twitter through the official Beat Saber account that also offered a preview for the new UI that’s coming in a future update. Right beneath the list of songs that appears front and center when playing Beat Saber is another display that shows OSTs, extra content, and previews upcoming Music Packs.

Beat Games isn’t prepared to reveal the artists its collaborating with just yet though. The last tile shown in the updated UI is blurred out to prevent people from recognizing what it’s teasing and another tweet which followed the initial announcement called on followers to guess which artist or artists Beat Games has partnered with.

🚨 WE HAVE THE DATE! 🚨 Our first Music Pack lands in Beat Saber on March 14th! See a little sneak peek to our updated UI so you can easily browse OSTs and upcoming Music Packs. pic.twitter.com/GiTLvAdBKG — Beat Saber (@BeatSaber) March 4, 2019

And now, you can guess below with whom we’ve partnered to bring you those fresh beats! — Beat Saber (@BeatSaber) March 4, 2019

This Music Pack will be the first one Beat Games has released for Beat Saber since the game initially launched on the PC and PlayStation 4 via the PSVR. Beat Games spoke about its DLC prior to this announcement when people asked when the content might be out and said the first Music Pack was proving to be challenging since the team had no prior experienced adding songs to the PlayStation 4 version. The developer did reassure people by saying that future Music Packs will come quicker following the release of the first DLC though.

Players have gotten at least one extra song from Beat Games in the past when the developer partnered with Riot Games to release “POP/STARS”, a song that comes from League of Legends and the game’s fictional K-pop group consisting of four champions. That song was released for free for the PlayStation 4 and PC versions, but PC players have been able to play just about any song imaginable for a while now. That version of Beat Saber supports custom songs, so anything can be played so long as someone is willing to put in the work, but PlayStation 4 users don’t get that perk.

Beat Saber’s first Music Pack is scheduled to release on March 14th.

