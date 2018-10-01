Best Buy Offering Huge Sale On Activision Blizzard Games, Including ‘Crash Bandicoot’ and ‘Call of Duty’

If you’ve been looking to get some great bargains on a few Activision Blizzard games, then Best Buy’s Deal of the Day sale shouldn’t be missed.

With this sale, you can pick up some of the latest Call of Duty games for dirt cheap, as well as Overwatch and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. And if you still have a Gamers Club membership, you can save 20 percent more and get them for even cheaper!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The big deal in this sale has to be Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. It’s currently being offered for $19.99 across the board, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. That’s a killer deal for a three-pack of well-remastered games, and will get you primed for next month’s release of Spyro the Dragon: Reignited Trilogy.

But it’s also a good opportunity to pick up the Game of the Year Edition of Overwatch. It can be yours for just $29.99, and snagging it today will give you a good amount of time to see what it has to offer before next week’s Halloween event kicks off. Never hurts to get some practice in and get ready for the spook-tacular action that’s coming your way.

If Call of Duty is your thing — and you need a proper game to get you prepped for next week’s Black Ops 4 — there are several games to consider.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered can be yours for just $19.99, reintroducing you to a game-changing classic that looks better than it ever has before.

Prefer something from Treyarch’s camp? Call of Duty: Black Ops III is being offered for a reasonable price of $24.99, and also includes the Zombies Chronicles maps, in case you wanted to stomp around some classic terrain with your buddies in co-op. It’s a nice precursor of what’s to come with part four.

And finally, you can pick up Call of Duty: WWII Gold Edition for just $29.99. This is the pinnacle of first-person shooting action from last year, with a bunch of additional content and intense excitement abound, whether you’re making your way through the single player campaign or trying your luck with Zombies and multiplayer.

No matter which way you go, this sale can’t be beat. But hurry, it comes to an end later today!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.