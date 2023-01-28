Bethesda Game Will Soon Be Free to Download

Bethesda is making one of its games completely free to download. The game in question is available via a variety of platforms, but only the PC version will be made free, and that's because the free offer is coming via Epic Games Store. Every week, Epic Games rewards users of its digital PC storefront with a free game. Sometimes even more than one free game a week is offered. Next week is set to be an example of the latter, with two free games, one of which is Dishonored: Death of the Outsider.

In addition to City of Gangsters, the 2017 game will be completely free to download, for a week, no strings attached. A standalone expansion of Dishonored 2, the game more or less ties up the story of Dishonored, making it essential to play for fans. of the stealth action-adventure series that dates back to 2012. That said, according to Metacritic, the game isn't quite as good as its predecessors. While the PC version boasts a very solid 81 on Metacritic, this is a bit lower than Dishonored and Dishonored 2.

"From the award-winning developers at Arkane Studios comes Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, the next standalone adventure in the critically-acclaimed Dishonored series. Be a badass supernatural assassin and take on the role of notorious Billie Lurk as she reunites with her mentor Daud in order to pull off the greatest assassination ever conceived. Building upon Dishonored 2's signature gameplay and art style, Death of the Outsider features all the series hallmarks, including brutal combat systems, unique level design, and immersive storytelling that responds to your every choice. With compelling characters and exhilarating action, Death of the Outsider is the perfect entry point for those new to the Dishonored series, while delivering a significant expansion of the gameplay and world for longtime fans."

As noted, the game won't be free until this coming Thursday, which is February 2. From there, it will be free to download until February 9. Once downloaded, the game is yours to keep forever, and all you need is an Epic Games Store account, which costs nothing but an email to sign up with.