Amazon Prime Gaming Making Beloved Elder Scrolls Game Completely Free

One of the most popular entries in Bethesda's long-running Elder Scrolls series is soon going to be completely free to download for Amazon Prime Gaming members. In recent months, Prime Gaming has been heavily crossing over with Bethesda as it has made titles like The Evil Within 2, Dishonored 2, and Fallout: New Vegas completely free to snag. Now, with the arrival of February right around the corner, Prime Gaming will be collaborating with Bethesda once again, but this time, with The Elder Scrolls.

Beginning on February 2nd, Prime Gaming members will be able to download The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind for nothing at all. Originally released all the way back in 2002, Morrowind was arguably the game in the series that led to The Elder Scrolls becoming as big as it is. While later installments like The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim reached even greater heights, many of the biggest elements of this series were established in Morrowind. Despite being over 20 years old, Morrowind still holds up quite well, which means that its addition to this Prime Gaming rotation is pretty great.

Prime Gaming February free titles lineup:



-The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition

-Onsen Master

-Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield

-Divine Knockout

-One Hand Clapping

-BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad

-Space Crew: Legendary Edition

-Tunche

-Space Warlord Organ Trading Sim pic.twitter.com/6uHWbu3Ds3 — Wario64 (@Wario64) January 26, 2023

To make this deal even sweeter, the version of Morrowind that is going to be available on Prime Gaming is the Game of the Year Edition. This means that in addition to the base game, all expansions that arrived after the game originally released will be included here.

Beyond Morrowind, eight more games will be rolled out on a weekly basis for free via Prime Gaming. While none of these games are as big as The Elder Scrolls III, the full lineup includes Onsen Master, Aerial_Knight's Never Yield, Divine Knockout, One Hand Clapping, BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad, Space Crew: Legendary Edition, Tunche, and Space Warlord Organ Trading Sim.

How do you feel about this upcoming free lineup of games on Prime Gaming? And will you look to pick up Morrowind for yourself when it goes free? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.