Controversial Bethesda Game Now Available for Free

A controversial Bethesda video game is now available to download for free. The free Bethesda game in question hails from 2019, a year defined by releases such as Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Death Stranding, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Mortal Kombat 11, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Resident Evil 2, Control, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Kingdom Hearts 3, Devil May Cry 5, Gears 5, Metro Exodus, Astral Chain, The Outer Worlds, Borderlands 3, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Untitled Goose Game, and Call of Duty: Mobile. What did not define 2019 was Bethesda.

Bethesda had a pretty lousy 2019 between Rage 2, The Elder Scrolls: Blades, Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot, and Wolfenstein: Youngblood. The standout of these games was no doubt Wolfenstein: Youngblood, but not because of its quality, but because of how bad it is and how poorly it was received.

Coming off 2014’s Wolfenstein: The New Order and 2017’s Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Wolfenstein was in a great, resurgent place when 2019’s Wolfenstein: Youngblood, a spin-off, released. And then all of the goodwill and momentum vanished with the release. Wolfenstein: Youngblood hit to Metacritic scores in the 60s, and an even worse reception from fans. It was one of the biggest flops of the year, and the Wolfenstein series has been on ice since.

All of that said, those interested in checking out the divisive and increasingly forgotten Bethesda game can now do so for free with an Amazon Prime subscription. This is because it is currently free with Prime Gaming.

More specifically, the game is free to download and keep on Prime Gaming — which comes with an Amazon Prime subscription — between now and March 20. After this, the offer will expire and any that want to own and play the game will need to fork over the regular $19.99 asking price.

Typically, Prime Gaming only deals in PC codes, but this specific offer also includes Xbox codes. The PC codes are processed through the Microsoft Store while the Xbox codes are filtered through the digital Xbox store.

Those that decide to check out this Bethesda game for free courtesy of Prime Gaming should expect a campaign that is about 10-15 hours long, on average. The minimum of this range represents a mainline playthrough, while the top end of the range features the bulk of side content factored in. Meanwhile, competionists will need closer to 30 hours with the first-person shooter.

