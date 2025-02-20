Epic Games Store Has $60 Worth of Free Games Now Available

Epic Games Store has not one, but two new free games worth $60 when their value is combined. As always, these free Epic Games Store games are available for one week exactly. The free PC games became available on February 20 11 a.m. ET and will be free to download until February 27 11 a.m. ET. Once claimed, each of the free Epic Games Store games are free to keep perpetually. However, they have to be claimed in this period because after this window they will revert back to their normal price.

To claim each free video game, EGS users need nothing more than a PC and an Epic Games Store account, which costs nothing. In other words, there is no subscription these free games are locked behind. They are free for all EGS users.

The first, and perhaps more notable, free Epic Games Store game is World War Z: Aftermath, which includes not just the base World War Z game, but all of the DLC released for it after launch.

For those unfamiliar with the game — which normally costs $39.99 — it is a co-op first-person shooter released back in 2019 via Saber Interactive. Based on the World War Z novel of 2006, and based in the same universe as the 2013 movie adaptation, it didn’t overly impress critics when it released, but it did attract millions of players who it seemingly resonated with more.

“World War Z: Aftermath is the ultimate co-op zombie shooter inspired by Paramount Pictures’ blockbuster film, and the next evolution of the original hit World War Z that has now captivated over 15 million players,” reads an official description of the game on the Epic Games Store. “Turn the tide of the zombie apocalypse on consoles and PC with full cross-play. Join up to three friends or play on your own with AI teammates against hordes of ravenous zombies in intense story episodes across new zombie-ravaged locations around the world. Take back Vatican City in an epic confrontation in Rome, and join forces with survivors in Russia’s snowbound Kamchatka peninsula.”

Meanwhile, the other free game with EGS is action RPG Garden Story from developer Picogram and publisher Rose City Games. Upon release, the 2021 game earned Metacritic scores in the low 70s.

“Unify a broken community as the newly-appointed Guardian of The Grove,” reads an official description of the RPG on the Epic Games Store. “Traverse a vibrant island to combat invasive Rot, inspire its inhabitants, and rebuild your home. You won’t have to do this alone: fruity friends await, ready to lend a hand!”

Those that decide to check out World War Z: Aftermath now that it is free with Epic Games Store should expect a game that is about 10-20 hours long, though completionists will need closer to 40 hours. Meanwhile, Garden Story is about 10-15 hours long on average, with completionists needing closer to 20 hours with the RPG.

