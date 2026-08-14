One of the Best Bethesda Games Now Free to Download for Some

One of the best Bethesda games of all time, which also happens to simply be one of the great games of all time, is now free to download for some. The Bethesda game in question hails from 1992, a year when Nintendo and the NES vs Sega and the Sega Genesis was in full swing, home computers were still major gaming platforms, and arcades were still king. It was also when the modern first-person shooter was born.

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Many credit Doom as the pioneering first-person shooter of the 1990s, but it wasn’t. It was actually the id Software game before it that would become known as “the grandfather of first-person shooters.” This game is Wolfenstein 3D. And for those who have never experienced arguably one of the most important video game releases of all time, it can now be rectified without spending a dime if you have an Xbox Game Pass subscription. And this is because it’s been released into the Xbox Game Pass library. It has not been explicitly confirmed, but Bethesda is owned by Xbox, so this should be a permanent addition to Xbox Game Pass Premium, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and PC Game Pass. As a result, it will be permanently part of your library if you have an active subscription to the Microsoft subscription service.

One of the Most Important Games of the 1990s

For those not familiar with video game history, Wolfenstein 3D is not the first-ever first-person shooter, but it evolved the genre into ultimately what it became, and what it is to this day. More than this, it helped propel PC gaming forward. All of its importance and achievements often get overlooked because what followed it from id Software was DOOM, which ended up being better and more relevant in the years to come. That said, it is Wolfenstein 3D that established the genre as we know it.

Many think Wolfenstein 3D is the first game in the series, but it’s not. It’s the third and a reboot of it. 1992 is old, but the series is actually much older, dating back to 1981 and Castle Wolfenstein. Originally, the series wasn’t a first-person shooter, but an action-adventure series.

Created by the legendary id Software trio of John Carmack, John Romero, and Tom Hall, it earned a great critical reception and sold very well back in the day. That said, the version that has been added to Xbox Game Pass is not this original, super nostalgic version, but the re-release on Xbox 360. That said, this version is not a remaster or a remake, just an enhanced re-release. To this end, the new Xbox Game Pass addition is dated and flawed in many ways, yet also necessary to play for any self-proclaimed first-person shooter fan or hardcore gamer.