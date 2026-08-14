5 Highly Compelling Elder Scrolls 6 Title Theories Based on Xbox’s Teaser

Not long after Todd Howard’s latest cryptic update, Xbox boss Asha Sharma shared a new Elder Scrolls 6 teaser. Specifically, Sharma visited Bethesda to get a look at the new Elder Scrolls game in action. And from her public-facing reaction, anyway, the Xbox CEO was impressed. She called the scope of the game “incredible” and the story “even greater.” But perhaps most importantly, she teased the game’s subtitle. Ever since Sharma seemingly confirmed that The Elder Scrolls 6 subtitle has 8 letters, fans have gone to work coming up with theories.

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Longtime theories and leaks have suggested that the next Elder Scrolls game could be set in Hammerfell. However, Sharma’s teaser potentially punches a hole in that concept. Most Elder Scrolls games, including Skyrim, have been subtitled after their respective regions. And The Elder Scrolls 6: Hammerfell doesn’t fit with the 8-character teaser. Of course, not every game follows this trend. Oblivion is set in Cyrodiil, after all, though one could argue you do spend a notable amount of time traversing Oblivion as well. But whether it’s set in Hammerfell or not, it looks like that region won’t be in the name of the game. Fans have already come up with some pretty compelling theories for the Elder Scrolls 6 subtitle so far, including a clear frontrunner.

5) The Elder Scrolls 6: Covenant

Courtesy of Bethesda and Zenimax

Admittedly, this is one of the least compelling speculative title theories out there as of now. But doesn’t The Elder Scrolls 6: Covenant just sound cool? And it does have its roots in Elder Scrolls lore. While none of the Elder Scrolls 6 rumors have a big connection to it, the Daggerfall Covenant is a major alliance between three key races in the world of Tamriel. Specifically, this pact unites the Bretons, the Redguards, and the Orcs. It’s most prominently featured in The Elder Scrolls Online as one of the game’s playable factions, but it could well play a part in ES6 for all we know.

Along with this specific reference to a piece of ESO lore, covenant could mean a lot of things in an Elder Scrolls title. At its core, the word just means a pact or agreement. So, an entirely different but title-worthy covenant could be forged as part of the plot of Elder Scrolls 6. It sounds cool, and it has the right number of letters to fit with Asha Sharma’s teaser. Thus far, that’s about all the evidence we’ve got to go on, but it’s still one of the more compelling theories out there.

4) The Elder Scrolls 6: Vigilant

Courtesy of Bethesda

Much like the Covenant theory, this subtitle guess is largely based on vibes more than any rumors about The Elder Scrolls 6. But it has slightly more compelling reasoning behind it. Those who’ve played Skyrim will no doubt recognize this word as linked to the Vigilant of Stendarr. This priesthood, who worship Stendarr and seek to eradicate the supernatural in his name, play a core part in several Skyrim quests, including one that still haunts me to this day. The theory hinges on a wild guess that The Elder Scrolls 6 could center this militant sect in some way.

If the rumors are true that The Elder Scrolls 6 will feature High Rock alongside Hammerfell, there’s reason to believe the Vigilant of Stendarr would be involved. The order has its roots pretty deep in Tamriel, and while it originated in Cyrodiil, the order does have a significant presence in High Rock, as well. So, they could easily play a big enough part in the game’s story to lend it their name. As fans on Reddit have pointed out, the fact that it contains the letters VI, mirroring the Roman Numerals for the 6th Elder Scrolls installment, would be very fun in teasers, too.

3) The Elder Scrolls 6: Dominion

Courtesy of Bethesda

Though it’s not quite as compelling as the leading theories, many Elder Scrolls fans are pretty convinced about The Elder Scrolls 6: Dominion. In fact, a fan wiki has popped up claiming that this will be the same of the next installment. The name is a reference to the Aldmeri Dominion, perhaps better known as the Thalmor. The Aldmeri Dominion has a storied history in Elder Scrolls lore, spanning several different empires. The version we met most recently in Skyrim played a relatively big role, though they weren’t quite at the center of the Dragonborn’s story. So, it’s reasonable to think Bethesda might finally dig deeper into the world of the Thalmor in its next game.

Tensions with the Thalmor were pretty high throughout The Elder Scrolls 5. But that conflict was never really resolved, leaving a perfect open thread for The Elder Scrolls 6 to pick up with. And the Redguards, based in the rumored key setting of Hammerfell, were central to that conflict with the Aldmeri Dominion. Thus, many feel that a full-on war between these groups could be central to the story in the next game. If so, titling The Elder Scrolls 6 after the Dominion, rather than a region, could make a lot of sense. And of course, the word does fit into that eight-character teaser.

2) The Elder Scrolls 6: High Rock

Courtesy of Bethesda and Zenimax

Next to the leading theory, The Elder Scrolls 6: High Rock is the most compelling fan theory currently in rotation. This region borders Hammerfell, and has long been rumored to be part of the game’s expansive map. Given that we still don’t know for sure that Hammerfell is the true primary setting, High Rock could turn out to take center stage. After all, the northern region borders Skyrim, and I suspect Bethesda will want a good excuse to callback to its most iconic Elder Scrolls title yet.

We haven’t explored High Rock in a main series title since Daggerfall, and even then, it wasn’t the primary focus. So, it’s certainly possible that Bethesda is ready to give the area its due. Given the fact that High Rock is 8 characters, many fans have pitched this as a fairly convincing potential subtitle for The Elder Scrolls 6. However, there is one problem. Sharma’s tweet didn’t include a space between those asterisks. That could all be part of the misdirection, but it could also confirm that the subtitle is one word. In that case, High Rock is right out.

1) The Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel

Courtesy of Bethesda and Zenimaax

At the moment, The Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel is the leading fan theory for the next game’s full title. The primary evidence for this theory harkens back to Bethesda’s 2023 release of Starfield. During character creation, you can see an employee number for your protagonist in the making. While it could be a random assortment of 16 numbers, Bethesda fans know the company’s history of hiding secrets in plain sight. So, they dug deeper, working to uncode what the number could truly mean. When broken down into eight groups of two, the numbers’ correspond to the alphabet and spell out “Sentinel.”

As longtime Elder Scrolls fans know, that’s no random word. It corresponds to the capital city of none other than Hammerfell, the most heavily rumored setting for the next Elder Scrolls game. Now that Sharma has seemingly confirmed the subtitle will have 8 letters, The Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel certainly seems like a convincing title. In fact, many prominent social media accounts, including Microsoft insider Jez Corden, have reshared the hypothesis. It has even been tacitly confirmed by a former Bethesda employee. We won’t know the true name of the game until Bethesda is good and ready to share it, but for now, Sentinel has mounting evidence to support it.