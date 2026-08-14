EA Game From 2008 Just Got a New Update, 18 Years Later

An EA game from 2008, and a generational classic at that, just got a new update, 18 years after Electronic Arts released it on PS3 and Xbox 360. Those who lived it will remember that 2008 was a hallmark year in terms of video game releases. Headliners included Grand Theft Auto IV, Call of Duty: World at War, Fallout 3, Left 4 Dead, Gears of War 2, Metal Gear Solid 4, Persona 4, Super Smash Bros. Brawl, Fable II, Dead Space, LittleBigPlanet, and Mario Kart Wii. These were the headliners. The list of noteworthy games is much longer. All of this is to say, a year like 2008 creates a lot of cult classics and games that would have likely thrived in less loaded years.

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While not as popular as most of the games above — if not all of them — one of the defining games of 2008, thanks to its unique premise and striking design, was Mirror’s Edge, a brand new IP at the time from developer DICE. For those who do not know, DICE is primarily known for Battlefield and Star Wars Battlefront. In 2008, and then in 2016 for its sequel, Mirror’s Edge: Catalyst, it took a break from first-person shooters and released the pair of first-person parkour action-adventure games. The IP has been dormant for 10 years now, but the first game just got an update on Steam that makes the 18-year-old PC game Steam Deck Verified. For those who do not know what this means, it means DICE and EA pushed a new update for the game on Steam that added proper support for the Steam Deck. And now Valve can independently confirm the PC game runs from start to finish on Steam Deck, and runs well. There have been instances where a game earns the Steam Deck Verified badge and doesn’t run very well, but when this does happen, it is typically newer games only.

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A Unique PS3 and Xbox 360 Game

Mirror’s Edge is not the best game, but it sticks out as a unique game and is a bona fide underrated classic. At the time, there was nothing quite like it, and this actually hasn’t changed really, not in the AAA space. And while the aforementioned 2016 sequel ended up being both a commercial and critical disappointment, effectively ending the series’ little bit of hope of continuing, the first game sold a few million copies and earned a solid 81 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, it has an 86% approval rating on Steam from Steam users, which gives it a “Very Positive” rating, the second-highest rating possible on the platform, where it costs $20.

Does it hold up in 2026? Yes. Very well and more so than most games from this era, predominantly thanks to its design, which has aged well, but also because it was ahead of its time. There are aspects of the game that look and feel dated, but not in a particularly noticeable way. In fact, it more or less looks like what an AA studio would make if they made a first-person parkour game in 2026.