Latest Pokemon Winds and Waves Leak Reveals Big Story Changes Compared to Prior Games

There’s a decent chance that Pokemon fans will get some real, official Pokemon Winds and Waves news in the near future. With Pokemon XP and the 2026 Pokemon World Championships just a few weeks away, we’re likely about to get a fresh wave of updates from The Pokemon Company. Whether or not a new Pokemon Winds and Waves trailer arrives at the tail end of Worlds, it’s clear that fans are eager to learn more about Gen 10. Another supposed leak has begun circulating on social media, this time hinting at key details about the Elite 4, as they’ll be featured in the next Pokemon game.

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The Elite 4 are a longtime Pokemon staple going all the way back to Kanto. They’ve been part of each game, but are often rarely featured in the main story until you hit Victory Road. However, according to Pokemon leak account @CentroLeaks, the Elite 4 could be far more integrated into the story for Pokemon Winds and Waves. The original source is a relatively new and untested leaker, so it’s hard to say how likely it is that the information will prove accurate. Like all leaks, this intel should be treated as unproven rumors and taken with a grain of salt. But it certainly sounds like the foundation of an interesting story if it’s true.

Elite 4 and Champion Supposedly Central to Pokemon Winds and Waves Plot

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

The new leak largely centers on the game’s Elite 4 and its Champion, but includes some other rumors about Gen 10 in the mix. Specifically, the source claims to know the main typings for the four Elite 4 members: Water, Grass, Fire, and Electric. But perhaps the more interesting detail is that, supposedly, the Elite 4 and Champion will show up far more frequently throughout the main story of Winds and Waves compared to prior Pokemon games.

In many early Pokemon games, many of the Elite 4 members were basically a mystery until you reached the end of Victory Road. Some, particularly the Champion, would make a few brief teaser appearances along the way. In more recent games, the Champion has tended to play a slightly bigger role. We had Leon in Pokemon Sword and Shield, then Geeta in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. And of course, Larry shows up earlier in Scarlet and Violet due to his dual roles as a Gym Leader and Elite 4 member.

But by and large, the majority of our Elite 4 still remained relatively uninvolved until you reach that final series of battles. That can honestly make beating them feel a little anticlimactic. I like the idea of getting to know the people you’ll have to defeat along the way, kind of like how the Battle Royale worked in Legends: Z-A. It also could make a lot more room for compelling character development, which might make for a better story. And speaking of story, the leaker has a bit more to say on that front.

New Leak Suggests Pokemon Winds and Waves Will Improve Upon a Scarlet and Violet Change

courtesy of The Pokemon Company

If this rumor is true, that could change. The Elite 4 and Champion could be more embedded in the game’s main story than in most prior Pokemon games. We still have next to no idea what the story will be, but the leaker claims it will borrow another feature from Scarlet and Violet. And no, this time I don’t mean time-travelling Pokemon Professors. Instead, the story is rumored to break from the more traditional, streamlined narrative and instead offer 3 different branches for players to follow. If true, this could make the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet model of storytelling the new standard.

In Paldea, players got to choose how to engage with the narrative. We had the “traditional” Victory Road story of challenging gym leaders to become the champion. But we also got to face off against Titans alongside Arven on the quest for Herba Mystica. And of course, who could forget battling with and uncovering the secrets of Team Star? This was a pretty big break from the straightforward storytelling of prior Pokemon games, and it got a mixed reception. But from the sound of it, Pokemon Winds and Waves plans to improve upon that formula with a more engaging story.

Personally, I liked the branching options. But they did make for some interesting leveling issues with Pokemon battles. And the overall story fell a bit flat, even if individual characters in Scarlet and Violet were fun. According to the same source that leaked the Elite 4 information, however, the story in Winds and Waves is a big improvement. Specifically, it will supposedly have better world-building and more compelling character development. If the Elite 4 and Champion really are more present throughout, I can definitely see that having a bigger payoff.

For now, this is just another rumor to add to the pile. We won’t know anything for sure until the next real, official update from The Pokemon Company. Here’s hoping it’s coming sooner rather than later, because I would love to see some more screenshots and maybe meet a character or two.