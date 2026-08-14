Darksiders 4 Finally Has a Release Window After Years of Silence

THQ Nordic’s parent company, Embracer, has finally revealed a release window for Darksiders 4 following years of silence. Back in 2024, THQ Nordic announced that developer Gunfire Games was in the process of working on the next entry in the Darksiders series. Since then, a new trailer for Darksiders 4 ended up emerging in 2025, but further details on the game’s arrival were still kept under wraps. Now, that has finally changed, as Embracer has provided a broad window for when the upcoming action-adventure title will be dropping.

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Mentioned in Embracer’s latest financial report, the company indicated that Darksiders 4 will release in its coming fiscal year. For those unaware, this span begins on April 1, 2027, and runs until March 31, 2028. While a very large release window, this is the first information Embracer has provided on the launch of Darksiders 4 since it was unveiled.

Perhaps the biggest thing to glean from this news is that Embracer and THQ Nordic are clearly gearing up to share more details on Darksiders 4 soon. Up until this point, gameplay footage for the title has yet to be shown off, which means there are still plenty of questions regarding the differences and similarities that Darksiders 4 will have with past installments. With a release window now locked in, it would make a lot of sense for THQ Nordic to begin promoting the game much more heavily in this manner in the weeks or months to come.

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If we are going to see Darksiders 4 in action, it could happen in just a couple of short weeks. Set to kick off on August 26th, Gamescom, which is the world’s largest video game convention, will run until August 30th. This event is one in which countless video game publishers share news on their upcoming games, and historically, it’s one where THQ Nordic has had a major presence. With this in mind, it wouldn’t be a surprise whatsoever for THQ Nordic to drop another trailer for Darksiders 4 around this time, and in the process, likely revealing in-game footage from the title.

For now, the only thing that we continue to know with certainty about Darksiders 4 is that it won’t center around a specific character, as players will instead be able to control all of the Four Horsemen that have been seen in the series up until this point. In addition, Darksiders 4 is currently planned to come to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. A version of the game for Nintendo Switch 2 has yet to be announced, but this could change at some point before the game releases.