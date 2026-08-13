PS3 and Xbox 360 RPG Stealth Released on Nintendo Switch

A PS3 and Xbox 360 RPG has been stealth-released on the Nintendo Switch via the eShop. Right now, there is no Nintendo Switch 2 version, and no reason to expect a Switch 2 version, but the Switch version is obviously playable on its successor via backward compatibility. To this end, whether on Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo users will be forking over $30 for the RPG, which may seem steep for such an old game, but it’s not just a port of an RPG from yesteryear, but a remaster of said RPG.

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Back in 2025, on November 11, developer SparklingBit and Funatics linked up with THQ Nordic to remaster 2008 action RPG Sacred 2: Fallen Angel. The resulting product was Sacred 2: Fallen Angel Remaster, which has been available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X since the aforementioned date. Now, Nintendo fans can finally get their hands on the remaster. In total, there have been four Sacred games to date — this is the second one — but this is notably the first time a game in the series has ever been available on a Nintendo console.

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A Forgotten and Ambitious RPG

For those unfamiliar with the series, Sacred debuted in 2004 via the PC and the PC only, courtesy of developer Ascaron. Four years later, in 2008, it got the aforementioned sequel Sacred 2: Fallen Angel, which brought the series to console via PS3 and Xbox 360. Then came a spin-off in 2013 in the form of Sacred Citadel for the same platforms. Then the series was wrapped up in 2014 with Sacred 3, which again was released on the same platforms. None of the rest of the series has been brought to modernity, just Sacred 2, the most popular game in it. That said, where the original earned a respectable 71 on Metacritic, the remaster only has a 54, with most critics agreeing it doesn’t do enough to earn the title of “remaster.” And for what it is worth, its scores with critics line up with its scores with consumers.

To this end, unless you always had a hankering to play this once ambitious RPG but never did, for whatever reason, or if you did play it and enjoyed it, there’s no real reason to revisit it in 2026, even in remastered form. The option is there for those who want it, though, where it previously was not. And Nintendo fans seem mostly excited about this, hence why the trailer above has 651 likes to just 37 dislikes.

For those wondering, the first game and second game are related, but the second game is a prequel to the first game, so it can be played without playing its predecessor.