Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls Leaks Tease Multiple Fan-Favorite Heroes Coming Through DLC

The DLC characters for Year 1 of Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls are still a mystery, with players speculating who could join Phoenix Cyclops as additional fighters within the 4v4 game. From the moment the open beta for the game when live one week before release, players have been trying to crack open the defenses behind the title’s code, in an attempt to discover which Marvel characters are planned to arrive next. There have been a number of rumors and theories, but an explosion of leaks had suddenly made some options more plausible than others.

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Ever since the August 2026 launch, there have been a variety of guesses as to which Marvel Comics characters would be translated through developer Arc System Works’ anime-inspired style for Marvel Tōkon. Some leaks pointed toward characters like Scarlet Witch, but once Phoenix Cyclops was announced, players have speculated on whether that fighter will be a leader of another X-Men inspired team or stand alone with the other three Year 1 fighters. Regardless of the DLC’s structure, players are hoping some fan-favorites make their way into the game.

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls Has Been Data Mined By Ambitious Players Who Have Discovered Future DLC Plans

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Following many attempts to break past the many defenses Marvel Tōkon has on both PC and PS5 devices, players have managed to data mine their way into the game’s code. According to a post from well-known leaker XoXLeak on X, players have found a number of files mentioning other popular Marvel characters, including some who were suspected of showing up as possible DLC. In total, there were five primary characters, and at least four others that could comprise the first two years of additional content for the fighting game.

The leaks also include the possibility of several new stages, which could hint at additional characters for Years 2, 3, or beyond. Some characters in the Episode stories who aren’t playable have been mentioned in these leaks too, including some like The Fantastic Four who had other hints before the game came out. Based on the leaks, the future characters of Marvel Tōkon could be:

Doctor Strange

Wasp

Daredevil

The Thing

The Human Torch

The Invisible Woman

Mr. Fantastic

Gambit

Some of the stages hinted through leaks are Klyntar, the Sanctum Sanctorum, and Japan, all of which related to other characters. For example, Klyntar is the planet of the symbiotes often associated with Venom, Carnage, and other characters from that side of the Marvel universe. Doctor Strange’s inclusion would justify the Sanctum Sanctorum, while a futuristic Japan could relate to existing character Peni Parker. The Fantastic Four have often been speculated as a perfect fit for the four-team structure of Marvel Tōkon, especially considering how the game’s story deliberately includes teams of four based on the first family’s influence.

At the same time, the leaks are unclear as to what version of these characters could appear. Although Daredevil or Wasp stay pretty consistent among their adaptations, figures like Doctor Strange and Gambit have changed a lot in comics. Doctor Strange could be the classic Stephen Strange, or his wife Clea Strange, a person who has also had the mantle of Sorcerer Supreme as the daughter of Dormammu too. Likewise, Gambit has been a Horseman of Death for Apocalypse, a darker side of the character that could match Phoenix Cyclops’ vibe as a villain rather than a hero.

Prototype Leaks & Past Clues Make Some Characters More Likely Than Others

During one of the cutscenes for any given Episode in Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, The Promoter asks The Champion why Earth only is allowed to challenge him in teams of four. This cuts to an Easter Egg of The Fantastic Four, whose presence in the game makes them an obvious choice for potential DLC. However, The Fantastic Four and the other characters mentioned in the leaks are listed as “prototypes” by those providing the information. This could mean each listed face is a placeholder for someone else, meant to deliberately trick data miners.

While this could be the case, characters like Daredevil, Doctor Strange, and Gambit were easily at the top of most player lists. Other parts of Marvel Tōkon‘s story hints at other characters too, such as Thor from the Fighting Avengers’ Episode. Furthermore, Venom is a stronger option than ever, not only from his popularity but also from the Klyntar stage. At this point, the selection pool for the game feels smaller than usual, but still open for a number of choices that might appear in any order.

It remains to be seen if these leaks have any validity to them, or how any of the characters in the data mining efforts are presented in-game. With the creative variety of play styles already in Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, each of these iconic Marvel characters from the leaks would be excellent picks for future DLC.