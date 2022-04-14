Bethesda’s Steam Migration Could be a Problem for Some Wolfenstein Fans

Earlier this year, Bethesda revealed that it will be ending support for its launcher on PC, though no specific date was revealed. Today, the company announced in a new blog post that migration will begin on April 27th, and it will allow Bethesda.net users to move both their game library, and their wallet. Bethesda also noted that many games will have their saves transferred over automatically, though some will require transfers be done manually. Bethesda states that it expects “almost all save progress to be transferable automatically or manually.” However, it seems that might not be the case for Wolfenstein: Youngblood.

The publisher did not get into specifics about the issue, but Bethesda states that save data for the game is currently unable to transfer between the two platforms. However, virtual currency in that game, and all other Bethesda titles, will be transferable. Users will not have the option to transfer their account information over to PlayStation or Xbox consoles. The current PC launcher will still be available to use through May 11th,but the company encourages players to make the changeover sooner, ratherthan later.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Once the migration process to Steam is available, we will let everyoneknow and update this FAQ with the link on where and how to migrate.Please note, that you may begin this process at any time after itbecomes available, but on May 11 you will no longer be able to play yourpurchased games on the Bethesda.net launcher. You will not lose accessto your Library on Bethesda.net on May 11, only the ability to playthemon the Launcher,” the company writes.

Hopefully, migration will be an easy process for most users! From the blog post, it certainly sounds like it should be pretty painless, though Wolfenstein: Youngblood players might be a bit uneasy if Bethesda can’t get save transfers to work for the game. There are still a few weeks to go, however, so hopefully the publisher can get that issue resolved!

Are you worried about your save data transferring? How do you feel about this Steam migration? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!