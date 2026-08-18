Battlefield 6’s Major Wake Island and Top Gun Update Is Live, Here’s Everything That Changed

One of the biggest updates for Battlefield 6 since its launch has today gone live and has brought with it the return of Wake Island and content tied to the Top Gun film franchise. While BF6 struggled to find stability in the early months of the year, Battlefield Studios has since started to improve the multiplayer component of the game greatly throughout Season 3 and Season 4. Now, as a way to sustain this momentum, the developer has released another substantial patch for BF6 that should bring back longtime Battlefield fans in droves.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Downloadable now across PS5, Xbox, and PC platforms, update 1.4.2.0 for Battlefield 6 most notably adds Wake Island as a new playable map. First appearing in Battlefield 1942, Wake Island has been one of the most beloved locations in the history of the Battlefield series and has been featured in countless entries over the years. Now, after continued requests from players, the locale has made the jump to BF6 alongside a new emphasis on sea and aerial combat.

Outside of Wake Island, this new update also kicks off Battlefield 6’s crossover with the Top Gun franchise. Not only does this collab result in cosmetics and characters from the Top Gun series appearing in BF6, but a limited-time event and new game mode have also been added. This represents the most prominent crossover that BF6 has seen so far, and could be the first of many other high-profile collabs that come to the game in the future.

Beyond these major inclusions, Battlefield Studios has made countless other overhauls to Battlefield 6 with this update. Refinements have been made to Portal and RedSec, while numerous balance changes and bug fixes have also come about. All in all, these improvements should make Season 4 of BF6 much better than before as it continues its focus on sea skirmishes.

To get a look at all of the changes that have been made to Battlefield 6 with the release of this new update, you can view the patch notes below.

Play video

CHANGELOG

PLAYER:

A new score event has been added for forcing enemy aircraft to deploy countermeasures, providing clearer feedback and rewarding effective use of anti-aircraft gadgets.

Arm animations are now more consistent when swapping weapons while swimming forwards.

Bubble effects no longer appear unintentionally on soldiers after spawning.

New first-person and third-person animations have been added for swimming below the surface.

Players are no longer thrown from ladders if they are picked up while entering or exiting the climbing stance.

Soldier animation transitions now begin from the correct position, reducing unnatural blending between animations.

Soldier bodies now use the correct sinking animation in water.

Soldier bodies should now behave as intended when dying on ladders.

Soldiers no longer enter an unrevivable state when taking fatal external damage and drowning damage at the same time.

Soldiers no longer twitch when standing on an inclined surface while being struck by a wave.

Soldiers now float correctly when transitioning to the downed state in water instead of sinking to the bottom.

Spray Paint placement performance has been optimised.

Spray Paints no longer bleed through surfaces behind their intended placement.

Spray Paints now appear correctly on additional supported objects.

Spray placement has been improved across multiple surface types for more consistent visual presentation.

The death camera now rotates correctly towards the player responsible for the elimination.

The pen used during the revive sequence now remains correctly positioned when the player begins aiming around.

The Recon UAV can no longer be called in multiple times from a single use.

Weapon flashlights and lasers can no longer be toggled with a controller while the Pause menu is open.

VEHICLES:

All Jet landing gear physics have been improved, providing better control during take-off, landing, and taxiing.

ALM-93 Lock-Guided AA Missile projectiles no longer have unintended collision behaviour.

A new assisted aircraft control option makes flying more approachable by guiding the aircraft towards the centre of the camera view while automatically managing pitch, roll, and yaw.

Firing lock-on rockets from a Jet no longer causes unintended aircraft movement or damage.

First-person animations have been added when exiting a vehicle underwater.

Jet control surface movement has been increased for a more realistic visual response during flight.

Laser-designated targets are now visible while using the Patrol Boat Mortar and Deployable Mortar, allowing Recon players to coordinate fire support more effectively.

Naval Mine visual states on the Patrol Boat now remain synchronised for all players.

The AGM-88 now uses the correct projectile model after being fired.

The Fighter Jet’s Precision Bomb can now track laser-designated targets as intended.

The Su-57’s R-73 now fires the correct projectile.

The transition between above-water and underwater views has been improved when a player’s vehicle enters the water.

Vehicle splashes now continue to display correctly when viewed from further away.

Vehicles are no longer immobilised by mines when outside the blast radius.

RCB-90 Patrol Boat

The RCB-90 Patrol Boat’s Aim-Guided Missile can now correctly be diverted by flares once it enters its self-guidance phase.

The RCB-90 Patrol Boat’s Aim-Guided Missile now appears correctly in the Killcard.

The RCB-90 Patrol Boat’s Aim-Guided Missile now provides the intended lock-on warning when targeting an enemy.

The RCB-90 Patrol Boat can now be laser designated as intended.

GADGETS:

Defibrillator charges now fully replenish while swimming.

Missiles now react more quickly to countermeasures deployed by their target, improving the consistency of countermeasure effectiveness.

Supply Bags now break glass correctly when thrown through it.

Targets marked with a TRCRv2 Tracer Dart can now be locked onto correctly by lock-on launchers, restoring the intended interaction between the two gadgets.

The CSB IV EOD Bot’s Repair Tool now benefits from the Overheat Control Field Upgrade.

WEAPONS:

Additional presentation and attachment consistency improvements have been made to the EF88.

An unintended recoil modifier has been removed from VSSM barrel attachments.

Corrected an animation pose issue affecting the RPK-74M.

L115 muzzle attachment text now displays correctly.

Match Grade Ammo now deals the intended damage against swimming soldiers.

Match Grade Ammo on the M2010 ESR and SVK-8.6 no longer applies unintended damage reductions.

Mini Scout 50 mW Violet attachments now correctly adjust to the lower rail when used alongside larger optics.

Missing visual effects and material behaviour have been added to the EF88 and VSSM.

The BROD 3 now uses the correct zoom level with the 3.00x Thermal Sight.

The description for the 1/4x LPVO 5 sight now matches its intended behaviour.

The EF88 Canted Iron Sight icon now displays in the correct position.

The LMR27 no longer causes canted red dot sights and larger optics to clip into the first-person camera.

The NVO-228E’s left arm animation now displays correctly while reloading.

The VSSM 200mm Barrel now displays the correct weight value.

VSSM limb damage multipliers have been adjusted.

Sniper Rifles used by non-Recon classes now transition into aim down sights more smoothly and apply the intended aim offset immediately, reducing jitter while preserving the intended quickscoping penalty compared with Recon.

PROGRESSION:

Vehicle Support Destroy Assists now correctly track which weapon was used to destroy the vehicle.

Weapon statistics now update correctly for the EF88, BROD, and VSSM.

MAPS & MODES:

Collision has been improved across multiple maps to reduce cases where players could become stuck or be shot through walls.

Commander arrows on the Deploy Screen now animate correctly in Squad Obliteration.

Heavy smoke effects and level-of-detail transitions have been optimised to reduce GPU performance spikes.

M-COMs that are already armed when Overtime begins no longer explode immediately.

Out-of-bounds boundaries on Manhattan Bridge have been updated to make the intended gameplay space around Objective D accessible again.

Several map exploits have been closed, including unintended rooftop access on Cairo Bazaar and Manhattan Bridge.

Spawn points have been adjusted across Manhattan Bridge, Eastwood, Saints Quarter, Contaminated, and Siege of Cairo to prevent players from spawning inside environmental objects and to place them in more protected locations.

The Objective E M-COM on Railway to Golmud is now correctly aligned with the terrain in Obliteration.

The playable area on Cairo Bazaar has been reshaped, with additional out-of-bounds zones added to prevent access to unintended rooftops and exploitable buildings.

Hagental Base

Capture areas have been adjusted to prevent objectives from being captured from the sewers.

Players can no longer be eliminated through walls near Objective B.

Players no longer become stuck behind crates near Objective D.

Visual boundary lines for Objective A in Sector 2 have been improved in Operations and Breakthrough.

UI & HUD:

Aim-Guided Anti-Air Missiles on the Patrol Boat now use the correct inventory icon.

Attack Helicopter gunner weapons now use the correct inventory icons.

Custom bindings for zooming the Big Map in and out now work as intended.

Descriptions within the “Disruptor Training Path” now use the correct terminology.

Loading screen tips now appear correctly for Obliteration and Squad Obliteration

Lock-on launchers now display their locking UI correctly when targeting laser-designated locations.

Map, mode, and header information now appears correctly during the pre-game lobby and mission briefing.

Multiple clipping issues affecting character animations in the Loadout screen have been corrected.

Multiple cosmetic items now display the correct icons and information.

Pinging from a vehicle now places the ping where the player is aiming instead of directly in front of the vehicle.

Platform logos now display correctly on lobby screens.

Radio selection now displays only one checkmark at a time.

Returning to the Event menu after selecting “View Store Bundles” now navigates to the correct menu.

Reward presentation has been updated across the Battle Pass, Challenges, Player Card Collections, and Mastery Badges to make locked rewards and progression easier to understand.

Secondary weapon swap prompts in the Assault Loadout widget now display more clearly when another primary weapon is equipped in the gadget slot.

Store offer price tags now display details info consistently across different offer types.

Switching classes no longer unintentionally change the selected primary weapon.

Text no longer overlaps the image in the Battle Royale Quads Takeover tutorial.

The “Overheat Control” Training Path description has been updated to reflect the changes introduced in Season 3.

The Battle Pass purchase prompt now appears correctly.

The camera now focuses correctly on the selected decal when customising the Scout Helicopter.

The presentation of the final reward in the Event menu has been updated and now communicates its unlock state more clearly to the player.

The faction icon no longer overlaps the Career Rank icon during in-game character selection.

The Mastery Badges section now separates vehicles into Ground, Air, and Naval categories.

The muzzle attachment indicator now displays correctly when customising the SL9 with a Compensator equipped.

The Patrol Boat description in Loadouts has been updated for improved readability.

The water overlay no longer remains on screen after exiting a boat.

Training Grounds and information tiles have been updated to more clearly distinguish informational content from playable game modes.

Vehicle weapon naming, particularly for missiles, has been standardised to more clearly communicate their intended use across different vehicle types.

Weapon and gadget reward previews have been improved for several items in the Battle Pass and Store menus.

SETTINGS:

Dev note: We’re introducing a new option that allows an indicator that represents the current amount of Dispersion (AKA Bloom/Spread) that the weapon has when aiming down sight.

When shooting while aiming down sight with an automatic weapon, you will notice that the size of that shape increases which communicates that the weapon is becoming inaccurate. When moving, you can also see how the accuracy is affected.

The intention of this option is to help players understand how Dispersion functions and to learn to improve their shooting technique with that mechanic in mind.

The option called ADS Dispersion Crosshair can be found under HUD/CROSSHAIR and is by default enabled in the firing range only but can be fully turned OFF or enabled in any multiplayer experiences.

In addition, the option comes with its own opacity slider and color picker so that you can customize the visibility of the indicator to your liking.

A new crosshair option has been added to visualise weapon dispersion while firing in aim down sights. Enabled by default in the Firing Range, it can also be used in other Multiplayer experiences, with colour and opacity adjustable through the HUD options.

Client no longer crashes when backing out of the Settings menu under certain circumstances.

The “Weapon FOV” setting now correctly applies when set to “Narrow” after respawning.

PORTAL:

A new mutator has been added to enable the Conquest version of the Aircraft Carriers on Tsuru Reef.

Capture point UI now appears for custom-placed capture points.

Creators hosting on dedicated servers can now send the Portal Log to the administrator’s client.

Custom Lobbies are now available through Portal as an early implementation designed primarily for organised and competitive communities. Available for Battle Royale Quads and Conquest, hosts can assign players to specific teams, select compatible maps, and enable Spectating. Both Custom Lobbies and Spectating remain works in progress, with Spectating in particular currently subject to more noticeable limitations and reliability issues.

Network messaging performance has been improved when running more than 1,000 looping OverTime actions.

Updated the behavior of the Height property on Combat Area linked volumes. Combat Areas with a non-zero Height now correctly treat players as out of bounds when they move above or below the defined volume. If your experience relies on infinite vertical bounds, set Height to 0 or adjust the Combat Area’s placement accordingly.

Out-of-bounds tracking has been improved for different HQ and sector combinations.

Placeholder icons and names have been updated in the Portal Web App for Mobile Redeploy, GRT-CPS, XFGM-6D, M121 A2, AH-6 Little Bird, MD-350, Weapon Drop, and Mortar Strike.

Spawning an interactable object twice in the same location no longer causes the game to crash.

The “CapturePoint” asset now includes the “ActiveProxy” property.

The Delete key can now be used with Blockly subroutines.

The “HQ_PlayerSpawner” asset now includes the “PerformSafeSpawnChecks” property.

The “Modbuilder_FX_Crashsite_PalmMexican_Fire_01” asset now includes the “ObjId” property.

The “RingOfFire” asset now includes the “ColorMultiply” property.

The “VEH_Stationary_AutomaticAA” asset now includes the “FlagFriendlyAircraft”, “FriendlyLingerTime”, “FlagEnemyAircraft”, “EnemyLingerTime”, and “OnlyEngageOwnedTargets” properties.

The EOD Bot Arm melee weapon has been added to Portal and can be equipped using “mod.AddEquipment(player, mod.Gadgets.Melee_EOD_Bot_Arm)”.

The Portal Ring of Fire no longer displays a white line pointing towards its centre while the ring is hidden.

The Portal Ring of Fire now includes the “TargetRingLookAhead” variable, allowing creators to set how many seconds ahead the prediction ring displays its future position to players.

The RCB-90, F/A-81F Super Spectre, and F74A Seacat have been added to the Portal SDK.

Tsuru Reef has been added to the Portal SDK for Custom Experiences.

Wake Island has been added to Verified Experiences.

ViperStudioAndy’s Custom Conquest template has been updated to V12:

Added configurable Random Day/Night percentages.

Improved Custom AI behavior and added scoreboard tracking.

Updated maps for 1.4.2.0.

Updated to use the official ticket UI, with a new end screen and optional timer UI.

ViperStudioAndy’s Custom Breakthrough template has been updated to V3:

Added a Breakthrough prefab with 5 sectors and up to 3 objectives per sector.

Added a new End Game camera and invisible wall Area Trigger.

Added Gas Mask and Night Vision Goggles player toggles.

Added Night Mode and Random Day/Night toggles, including a configurable night spawn chance.

Added voice-over for capture point events.

Air Combat now uses the default Surrounding Combat Area logic.

Bots now equip flashlights during night matches (except Recon).

Capture Points are now automatically assigned to Team 2, and retreating enemies are pinged.

HQs can now be linked to sectors, with team colors managed automatically.

Improved capture UI performance, player UI handling, and reduced UI flickering.

Improved Custom AI spawning, behavior, and compatibility with default AI.

AUDIO:

APC interior audio has been corrected.

Bomb-planting audio now stops correctly when the interaction is cancelled.

First-person sound effects have been added when a player’s vehicle enters the water.

Jet audio is now more reactive in both cockpit and exterior views, with enhanced airframe strain under g-force, dynamic wind that responds to flight manoeuvres, and additional afterburner audio.

Jets impacting water now play their sound effects as intended.

Underwater audio behaviour has been polished, with smoother transitions when moving between above-water and underwater states.

Urgency music timing has been corrected for Team Death Match, Squad Death Match, King of the Hill, and Domination.

Vehicle radio music is now more audible in third-person for players inside a vehicle with the radio enabled.

AI:

Bot soldiers now prioritise nearby vehicles over swimming from their HQ when travelling to nearby objectives.

REDSEC

NEW POI:

The battle on Fort Lyndon reaches the shoreline with USS Grant, a newly added Crashed Carrier POI for Battle Royale. This downed US aircraft carrier opens up a new coastal combat space where squads can drop in and contest the deck.

USS Grant offers higher-value loot than standard POIs, giving squads another reason to target the coastline early. For the first few weeks after launch, it will also be marked as a High Value Zone to make it easier to spot when deploying.

PLAYER:

Supply Drops now fall through the air in the correct orientation.

MAP:

A Weapon Cache at the Golf Course has been moved to prevent players from becoming trapped between a wall and an opened Safe.

MODES:

Tank eliminations in Gauntlet: Rodeo now award the correct number of points.

The Bradley tank now spawns correctly in the Gauntlet: Rodeo mission.

UI & HUD: