Stardew Valley Successor Officially One of the Best Games of 2026

We may finally have a true successor to Stardew Valley. While the world waits for the creator of Stardew Valley, Eric Barone, to release Haunted Chocolatier, there have been many cozy farming life sims attempting to fill the gap and satiate all the new fans of the genre Stardew created, and of course, the fans that have been around since Rune Factory, or even before this, Harvest Moon. To be honest, most games attempting to recreate the phenomenon of Stardew Valley haven’t come close, but a new release has, and may be the best game in the genre since.

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Earlier this month, developer NPC Studio debuted with its first release after two years of early access: a farming life sim RPG by the name of Fields of Mistria, and it’s really good. To this end, after more than 23,000 user reviews on Steam — the only platform it is available on, just like Stardew Valley was initially — it has a 97% approval rating. This earns it an “Overwhelmingly Positive” user review score, the highest possible on the Valve platform. This also makes it one of the best-rated user-reviewed games on Steam this year. It also officially has 87 on Metacritic, tied with games like Saros and 007 First Light. Currently, and officially, it is the 12th highest-rated new release of 2026, in a decent position to finish in the top 20 come the end of the year. This is notably only two points lower than Stardew Valley has on Metacritic. Now, Stardew Valley would go on to become one of the best-selling games of all time, and a massive breakout hit for the genre. Fields of Mistria is unlikely to replicate this, but it comes close to replicating its quality and charm.

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A Worthy Stardew Valley Successor

Fields of Mistria is a bit of a mix between Stardew Valley and Rune Factory, with some of its own unique flavor mixed in, and a Sailor Moon aesthetic. It offers about 40 to 50 hours of core content, but completionists will easily sink more than 100 hours into this. It’s an incredible amount of content for a game that only costs $13.99.

In it, you are building the farm of your dreams in an idyllic village tucked between forest and sea. You’re starting with an overgrown homestead at first, though. Meanwhile, the rest of the town is also in need after a massive earthquake and strange magic began to flow through the land. Just like Stardew Valley, you will play a customized character and will do more than just grow crops. You will also battle monsters, find love with one of the villagers, and raise and breed adorable animals. In all, it is one of the best farm life sims to date.